New information on how Michael Schumacher communicates with his family and friends has been revealed after it is believed that he made his first public appearance following his tragic skiing accident back in 2013 at his daughter's wedding in Spain in recent weeks.

The Formula One legend has not made an official public appearance since 2013, after his life-changing skiing incident that left him comatose for six months, and his family has made it their absolute priority to maintain Michael’s privacy, with no pictures taken of him since 2013 and only a select group allowed to visit.

There was, therefore, a strict set of rules for attendees of Gina Schumacher’s wedding. There would be no phones, cameras, or photography of any kind allowed due to the former seven-time world champion being in attendance for the ceremony - hosted at Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez’s, villa.

Michael Schumacher's Tragic Accident

The German was skiing when the incident occured