The 2023 NFL campaign has come to a close for the Pittsburgh Steelers following a heartbreaking Wild Card round loss to the Buffalo Bills in a 31-17 contest. Pittsburgh battled through adversity all season long, going through three quarterbacks on their way to 10-7 and a playoff berth.

Following a late-season injury to Pickett, many wrote the Steelers off from playoff contention before third-stringer Mason Rudolph took over and caught fire. Rudolph led his squad to a 3-0 record to finish the season, including wins over the division rival Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in two of those final three contests.

Rudolph got the nod heading into the playoff matchup versus the Bills and had a decent night throwing the ball, passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns in an admirable effort. Pittsburgh's struggles would have been too much to overcome for a lot of teams, but Mike Tomlin kept the players composed even in the most difficult times.

Following Pittsburgh's early playoff exit (making this their seventh year without a playoff win, their longest such streak since 1970), Tomlin told the organization of his intentions to remain with the team through next season, at least.

Even with Tomlin back, though, Pittsburgh has a number of holes to fill to get over the hump in 2024 and snap the second-longest active postseason losing streak in the NFL, which just reached five.

Addressing Pittsburgh's quarterback struggles

Looking at the biggest hole in the Steelers' offense

Despite a solid 10-7 record, the Steelers had some real struggles on the offensive side of the ball in 2023. From locker-room drama to injuries to key players, Pittsburgh will have some offseason concerns to address on the offensive side of the ball to improve next season—and the biggest one is quarterback.

The Steelers went through three starting quarterbacks in 2023 due to injury and lackluster performance. Pickett began the season as the team's starting quarterback before suffering an injury that would require surgery and knock him out for about a month. When he got healthy, he did not return to the starting lineup, however, with Tomlin choosing to ride Mason Rudolph's hot hand.

Rudolph's three-game stretch to end the season saw Pittsburgh's offense average over 384 yards and 27 points. On the season, Pittsburgh averaged just 287 yards offensively but saw a jump to 338 yards per game following the firing of Canada after a Week 11 loss.

Rudolph and Pickett are decent options, but Pittsburgh's best bet to graduate from "decent" to "title contender" is to dip into free agency to fix their woes at the position. There are a number of quarterbacks Pittsburgh could target in the free agent market, and Tomlin has already confirmed that he will be bringing in outside competition for Pickett, who he called his QB1.

Steelers possible free agent QB signings Quarterback Expected 2024 Salary Kirk Cousins $30,000,000+ Baker Mayfield $25,000,000+ Ryan Tannehill $10,000,000+

Quarterback will likely be atop Pittsburgh's list of offseason moves to give their offense the best chance to succeed in 2024. All three quarterbacks listed above, as well as Russell Wilson, who is expected to part ways with the Denver Broncos, have been linked to the Steelers in the early going of the offseason and would all be considerable upgrades over Pittsburgh's current situation under center.

A change at quarterback could maximize Pittsburgh's weapons like Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Pat Friermuth. The Steelers have never been tremendous spenders in free agency, but an upgrade at quarterback will be crucial for a Steelers playoff run in 2024. Pittsburgh will almost certainly wait to gauge Rudolph's free-agent market and make a decision based on where he lands.

A change in scheme will be crucial to Pittsburgh's success in 2024

Despite the change in coordinator, Pittsburgh's offense continued to struggle to punch the ball in, topping 20 points just twice following the Canada firing, both of which came with Rudolph at QB. The Steelers' average of 19.7 points per game without Canada was just a three-point bump from their 16.6 points per game prior to firing Canada.

The front office rarely hires outside the organization, but Tomlin has already announced that the team's next offensive coordinator will not come from within the Steelers' organization.

The market for offensive coordinators will be headlined by Jerrod Johnson, quarterbacks coach for the Houston Texans, and Jake Peetz, passing-game specialist for the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson, 35, did an excellent job developing C.J. Stroud throughout the year, helping him to put up one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in NFL history.

Johnson previously served on the Minnesota Vikings staff as an assistant quarterbacks coach. Peetz, 40, worked under Nick Saban at Alabama as an offensive analyst and went on to work for the Carolina Panthers and LSU before landing in Los Angeles under Sean McVay. Peetz helped lead a Rams passing attack that finished 10th in passing yards.

Another intriguing option would be San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese. The son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer and a former Pro Bowl QB himself, Griese has done an excellent job in shepherding a guy like Brock Purdy from last pick of the 2022 draft to a guy that was in the MVP conversation for much of 2023. Not to mention it wouldn't hurt to get someone from the McVay-Shanahan coaching tree leading the unit.

All three coaches make excellent candidates and would bring a west-coast pass-first scheme to a Steelers offense with a ton of talent. Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is another name linked to the Steelers early in the offseason process. Regardless, a new scheme in place will give Pittsburgh its best chance to succeed in 2024.

Fixing holes in defensive personnel

Pittsburgh's defensive holes were made abundantly clear in Wild Card loss

The Steelers-Bills Wild Card matchup made Pittsburgh's defensive holes all too clear after allowing 368 yards to Buffalo, 179 of which came through the rushing attack of the Bills. The Steelers defense missed tackles all game in what was a poor defensive effort.

Pittsburgh's defensive struggles were masked by a lackluster offense in 2023. The defense ranked 21st in total yards, 17th in passing yards per game, and 19th in rushing yards per game. A star-studded unit that allowed just 19 points per game underperformed in 2023, but was less criticized than its offensive counterpart due to the severity of the offense's struggles.

The offseason will give Pittsburgh the opportunity to retool defensively. The Steelers need help at linebacker, in the secondary, and could use some depth within their pass-rush. The linebacker position became a glaring need for Pittsburgh following season-ending injuries to their top two guys in Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb. Without that pair, the Steelers were unable to cover backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for much of the campaign.

In the secondary, the Steelers could look to someone like Jaylon Johnson, a player they have been linked to for some time. Rooki, Joey Porter Jr. gave Pittsburgh a true island cornerback, and they could further reinforce their secondary with a guy like Johnson to help Porter and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Johnson is fresh off a career year that saw him earn Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honors. His 2023 performance will make his price tag large, but a player of his caliber is worth the hefty salary, especially in today's pass-happy NFL.

Pittsburgh's defense could also use some pass-rush help, as is always evident whenever All-World edge rusher T.J. Watt misses time, as he did against Buffalo. The Steelers drafted edge-rusher Nick Herbig last year, and he has shown flashes in his rookie campaign, but they should look to add a veteran with more of a proven track record to spell Watt and Alex Highsmith.

It's worth noting that Pittsburgh was the betting favorite to land star pass-rusher Brian Burns at the trade deadline in October and could look to move on him in free agency.

A look ahead for the Steelers

Pittsburgh could bolster their title aspirations with the right moves this offseason

A mixture of coaching and player personnel changes will be crucial for Pittsburgh's success in 2024. Pairing a top-half-ranking offense with a star-studded defense could prove to be the winning formula with Tomlin at the helm. Pittsburgh managed a 5-1 record within the AFC North in 2023 and could go as far as winning the division with the right upgrades in 2024.

New general manager Omar Kahn has enjoyed several successful drafts in a row since taking over the gig in 2022 and will need to replicate that success in this year's edition as well. A return to their winning ways is near for the Steelers, as many believe that they have the pieces to become a title contender if they can just find the right OC-QB combination.

