Mike Tyson has made a concerning admission in the aftermath of his controversial boxing match with Jake Paul. The 58-year-old returned to the ring for the first time in almost 20 years to take on the You-Tuber-turned-boxer at AT&T Stadium in a bout that was watched by millions around the world.

However, despite the fight being a huge commercial success with record-setting viewing figures and gate receipts, the action inside the ropes failed to deliver in a big way. 'Iron Mike' landed just a handful of punches throughout the eight-round contest as 'The Problem Child' cruised to a wide decision victory.

Many theories exist as to why Tyson didn't seem to be going all-out for a famous victory. In the hours following the fight, videos began to surface online suggesting that the heavyweight legend had been deliberately pulling his punches. Others, including Tyson's pal Shannon Briggs, have gone on record as insisting that Mike simply didn't have the physical ability to compete with a man 31 years younger than him.

Whatever the reasons behind Tyson's sub-par performance, the New York native still banked a fortune from his comeback. One early estimate from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo put Tyson's purse for the bout at $20 million. Given how well the fight did financially, it's likely that the veteran slugger made even more in bonuses and sponsorship.