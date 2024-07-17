Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo has proven to be one of the greatest players to ever wear a Milwaukee Bucks jersey.

Though the Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals, the franchise's front office has not given their star the right supporting cast the past few seasons.

The franchise has not done its part to make sure Antetokounmpo has a chance to win another championship.

As an unassuming then-6-foot-9 forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo sparked interest in only a few teams when the 2013 NBA Draft rolled around.

Many viewed Antetokounmpo as one of the most "in-between" players in the history of the draft, as it was thought that his then-190-pound build wouldn't keep up with the best players in the world at the power forward position, even though he moved like a small forward.

With the No. 15 overall selection in that draft, the Milwaukee Bucks took a flier on the wiry young man from Athens, Greece, with the idea that he could soon develop into a respectable player once he started working on his frame.

In Antetokounmpo's first season, the team won 15 games while he averaged just 24.6 minutes.

Three seasons later, in 2016-17, he became an All-Star for the first time and won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.

In the next four seasons after that, he'd be named the MVP of the league and the Defensive Player of the Year twice, and he would lead the Bucks to their first championship win in 50 years in 2021 while taking home the NBA Finals MVP trophy.

On Antetokounmpo's ride to his first championship, he was joined by high-end talents who would prove to be the perfect companions for a title-winning roster. Khris Middleton , the savvy, scoring small forward, joined the Bucks the same season Antetokounmpo debuted in 2013-14.

Middleton is a three-time All-Star who could take the pressure off of Antetokounmpo on the offensive end, and he'd also act as their big-time shot-maker in clutch situations. Jrue Holiday , one of the league's best defensive players, joined the Bucks before the 2020-21 season, and he became a part of several iconic NBA Finals moments on the team's way to winning it all.

Three years later, the Bucks suffered a second-round elimination and have had first-round exits twice in the past two years. The Bucks' path back to contention isn't an especially clear one, and Milwaukee's front office is scrambling for answers.

Why Milwaukee May Not Find the Promised Land Again

Recent front-office decisions have left Antetokounmpo with little to work with

Heading into 2024-25, the Bucks have not been able to hang onto any central core, or at least be competitive with it.

In the summer of 2023, the Bucks traded Holiday to the Boston Celtics in a massive deal with Damian Lillard landing in Milwaukee, forming one of the league's best duos with Antetokounmpo.

It's clear that their first season together did not work, and it wasn't just because of their individual performances. Antetokounmpo's championship-winning head coach, Mike Budenholzer , was fired in May, just two years after their title win.

The following season, rookie coach Adrian Griffin got the nod as the team's head coach, though he was fired just 43 games into his career and replaced by Doc Rivers , a coach who is notorious for playoff blunders despite possessing a championship ring of his own.

With Lillard having a down season efficiency-wise, Antetokounmpo had to be the team's best player every single night to give his team the best chance possible to win, leading to one of his best seasons yet.

Damian Lillard Stats - 2023-24 - Milwaukee Bucks Category Stat PTS 24.3 AST 7.0 EFG% 51.0 USG% 28.4

In 2023-24, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists on a career-high 61.1 percent shooting from the field.

For his efforts, he was named an All-Star, a member of the All-NBA First Team and placed fourth in MVP voting.

Still, his efforts alone were not enough to get the Bucks past 49 wins in a competitive Eastern Conference. In the playoffs, they faced the Indiana Pacers , against whom Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 64 points earlier in the season.

The Pacers beat the Bucks in six games, as Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Middleton all suffered various injuries before and during the series.

Heading into the offseason, the Bucks faced several problems.

Brook Lopez , their 35-year-old center who provides value as a rim protector and floor-spacing center, will enter the final year of his contract in 2024-25. The team also had to determine how it would fill out the bench rotation, which was noticeably lacking during the regular season.

Bobby Portis , the third-place finisher in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year race, was the only standout reserve for Milwaukee.

Malik Beasley 's 41.3 percent shooting from the three-point line gave Milwaukee's stars a reliable catch-and-shoot option, but Beasley left in free agency to join the Detroit Pistons .

In tandem with Beasley's departure, the team's backup point guard from 2023-24, Patrick Beverley , agreed to leave the NBA to play for Israel's Hapoel Tel Aviv BC.

After the recent signing of Gary Trent Jr. , formerly a member of the Toronto Raptors , the team managed to bring in some much-needed shooting in the absence of Beasley.

The signing of Trent Jr. will pair with the team's addition of Taurean Prince, who will also provide shooting services as a career 37.6 percent three-point shooter. Besides also adding Delon Wright to spell Lillard, Milwaukee has remained quite silent in this summer's free agency period.

This mostly has to do with their status as a franchise above the second tax apron, which restricts the team from spending money.

Poor Decisions and Avoiding Team Needs Could Doom Milwaukee

The Bucks' recent personnel decisions leave plenty of room for improvement

The Bucks did a good job of supplying Antetokounmpo and Lillard with reserve shooters who could be reliable options on kick-outs, but that's about it.

There are decisions the franchise has made that have set the team back rather than accelerated it toward potential contention in the Eastern Conference.

The first of these questionable moves, at least retrospectively, was the deal that brought in Lillard and shipped out Holiday.

Holiday has proven himself to be an essential connective piece to championship-winning teams not once but twice, as he played a significant part in the Celtics 2024 NBA Finals victory.

The team replacing Holiday's elite defensive presence with Lillard's shaky-at-best effort on that side of the ball served as the most significant question mark for the trade when it happened, so the results were not too surprising.

Firing Griffin only halfway through his first season, a season in which the team had been the victor in 30 of his 43 contests as head coach, was the second strike for this franchise.

Antetokounmpo was forced to participate in something that most star players do not particularly love: being under three different head coaches in the span of two seasons. These managerial choices, especially when the team was in the middle of its all-in push toward a title, proved to be unproductive.

Milwaukee Bucks Bench Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat NET RTG -1.0 REB% 49.0 TOV% 6.7 AST/TO Ratio 1.91

Lastly, providing Antetokounmpo with a bench unit that sat at No. 20 in net rating in 2023-24 (-1.0) could not have made him feel great about his chances of realistically competing amid what arguably could have been his best season yet.

With the team lacking an effective offensive creator outside Portis, opposing teams figured that Milwaukee would be too top heavy to put up a fight.

Looking to 2024-25, the team will presumably have to pin their hopes on only their superstar duo leading the franchise back to the NBA Finals stage, if health permits.