Coming off a 13-win campaign, the Minnesota Vikings had high hopes coming into the 2023 NFL season, only to see those hopes dashed by devastating injuries.

All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson missed more than two months of action after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs and has had just a single 100-yard game since his return. But at least he was actually able to return to the lineup. And somehow, Minnesota magically won most of the games he missed, going 5-2.

The same can't be said about four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. In his absence, the Vikings have started three different quarterbacks — Joshua Dobbs, Jaren Hall, and Nick Mullens — and have won just three of eight games.

Their latest loss, a 33-10 defeat at the hands of the Packers, was particularly devastating as it dropped their chances of making the NFL Playoffs down to a dismal 4% heading into their regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions.

But 4% is 4%, so let's take a look at how Kevin O'Connell's crew can sneak into the postseason in Week 18.

Minnesota Vikings clinching scenarios in Week 18

The Vikings need a win and plenty of help to get into the NFL Playoffs

No matter what happens in any other game, the Vikings, who enter the Week at 7-9, must win against the Lions, to whom they took a 30-24 loss just two weeks ago. A tie or a loss means automatic elimination.

And Minnesota won't have the luxury of facing Dan Campbell's B-squad, as the Lions don't plan to rest starters as they're still in contention for the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

So, it's win or go home for the Vikings. In addition, they also need the Packers to lose, the Seattle Seahawks to lose, and either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or New Orleans Saints to lose.

Vikings win vs. Lions + Packers lose vs. Bears + Seahawks lose vs. Cardinals + Buccaneers lose vs. Panthers OR

Vikings win vs. Lions + Packers lose vs. Bears + Seahawks lose vs. Cardinals + Saints lose vs. Falcons

As you can see, the 4% is justified. Now, given how this season has played out, nothing seems impossible at this point. But the Vikings are likely headed toward an early offseason. We'll just have to wait and see how everything plays out on Sunday.

