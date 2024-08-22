Mohamed Salah has been known to keep his body in peak physical condition throughout his football career. At 32 years old, this is even more vital than ever before if the 'Egyptian King' plans to extend his stay at the top of the beautiful game for years to come.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and even Salah's former Liverpool teammate, James Milner, have continued playing at the highest level into their late 30s after taking extreme care with their bodies over the years. Salah is into the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield, but the incredible shape he's still in makes the decision not to have already signed him up to fresh terms all the more baffling by the Reds' hierarchy.

He returned to pre-season training ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and blew the competition out of the water when it came to running tests despite being one of the few experienced players back at the training ground at the time. Salah was even called 'phenomenal' by a member of Liverpool's coaching staff upon his return from holiday.

Mohamed Salah's Diet

'Superfoods' are vital to Salah's menu

According to the Daily Mail, a huge part of Salah's secret to being in such fine physical shape is his diet. The Egypt international has his own personal chef, who is tasked with preparing all the right foods to keep the winger firing on all cylinders.

It's claimed that he eats broccoli with almost every single meal along with other 'superfoods'. This is just part of Salah's recipe for success. The Liverpool icon is also extremely fond of a dish from his home country, called koshary, which is a mixture of fried rice, pasta, pulses, onions and tomato sauce.

Inside his home, Salah has two different gym rooms along with some incredible equipment that helps to keep him fit. He's said to have a hyperbaric chamber in his house, which aims to help the lungs spread more oxygen around the body by having air pressure levels three times higher than normal conditions.

He also has cryotherapy facilities which include ice-led machines which constrict blood vessels to decrease swelling. It's incredible to see the lengths Salah goes to when it comes to his training regime. As a Muslim, the forward has to adapt his routine during Ramadan, which includes 2am gym sessions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is the 10th highest goalscorer in Premier League history, with 158 goals to his name.

What Next For Mohamed Salah

His Liverpool future remains uncertain

Close

Salah will believe he can play football at an elite level for many years to come. Should he be unable to come to terms on a new deal at Anfield, there will likely be a huge queue of potential suitors interested in securing his services. The £350,000-per-week wages he currently earns may prove to be a stumbling block, but the 32-year-old has proven to still be one of the best wingers in world football.

He began a new era at the Merseyside-based club by scoring and assisting on the opening day of the new Premier League season against Ipswich Town. Salah's playmaking ability has helped him adapt to Arne Slot's style of play and has proven his technical skill outweighs the blistering pace he was once well-known for.