Highlights Premier League match day costs vary greatly, with tickets worth anywhere between £9 to £240. Liverpool offers the cheapest tickets at under £10, while Everton's cheapest ticket is the most expensive at £55.

Burnley provides the cheapest pies at £3, while West Ham's are the most expensive. The Irons also have the most expensive pints in the Premier League, alongside Arsenal.

The total cost for a day out watching a Premier League club can be as little as £16.80, while the most expensive price for a pie, a pint and a ticket can rise to £63.45.

There’s nothing much better than seeing your pride and joy in the flesh, is there? Whether they win, draw, or lose, seeing your club up close and personal is worth every penny spent. Such is the modern world; the prices of a solitary match day are ever-increasing, but there are still some sides in the Premier League that provide an affordable day out. Others, not so much.

Some match days are much cheaper than others, however, and that’s typically down to three aspects: the price of tickets, food, and drinks. A trio of essentials when watching your beloved team play, but how much does a trip to every Premier League stadium cost?

Without further ado, GIVEMESPORT are here to give you a rundown of the Premier League’s pie and pint prices at every ground, courtesy of The Sun, and the division’s cheapest ticket prices, thanks to The Athletic, from the likes of Burnley and Nottingham Forest all the way up to Arsenal and Manchester City.

Ticket prices

Prices range from £9 - £55

The folks over at The Athletic have crunched the numbers and provided figures that range from a measly £9 to a sky-high £240. Today, however, we are only interested in the cheapest possible match day tickets.

Starting off at the lower end of the spectrum is, perhaps surprisingly, Liverpool. Albeit either a seat for a child or one with a restricted view, the fact that you can see Jürgen Klopp’s table-topping Reds for less than £10 is extraordinary. Their title challenging rivals Arsenal, led by Mikel Arteta, could cost you as low as £28.50 to watch them in action, while ticket prices for Chelsea, Burnley and Bournemouth sit in between the two Premier League titans.

The most common price on the list sees four teams from the Premier League charge £30 for a match ticket – those being Brighton & Hove Albion, Sheffield United and London duo Brentford and West Ham United. Luton Town, too, have their cheapest adult ticket going for £30, according to the figures on their official website.

All with varying seasonal objectives, there are five teams who offer tickets between £35-£40 with Manchester United’s cheapest ticket going for £36, while a seat in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium costs match-goers a respectable £37.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace charge £40.50 and £42, respectively, while trips to either Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium or Newcastle’s St James’ Park will set you back £44. Despite often being embroiled in a relegation dogfight, fans are made to cough up a hefty £55 to see Sean Dyche’s Everton in action, making them the most expensive side to watch in the league by £11.

Pie prices

Cheapest pie costs just £3

Watching your team get played off the park can work up an appetite – and that’s where the tried and trusted pies come in. A staple part of the match day experience, so to speak. Up and down the country, all 20 Premier League teams offer a selection of pies, either before, after or even during a game – but who provides the cheapest meal?

Premier League returners, Burnley, offer the lowest rate for a pie at £3, while another eight clubs join them between the £3-£4 mark. Nottingham Forest have their prices set at £3.30, while both Liverpool and Sheffield United require you to cough up £3.40 if you’d like a bite to eat.

A trip to Villa Park or Molineux would see you have to part ways with £3.60 to grab a pie, while Luton, Everton and Newcastle all set their prices just shy of the £4 threshold at £3.90. There are only three stomping grounds in the top tier that hit the £4 mark for pies, those being Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur’s new and improved stadium, and Gtech Community Stadium, one which homes Thomas Frank's Brentford.

Manchester United’s prices for a pie stand at a tall £4.20, which is 10p more expensive than that of Brighton. Though, as expected, there are many teams from the capital at the top of the list. A trio of Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Fulham all charge £4.50 a pop, while Arsenal charge punters £4.80 for a pie. West Ham’s London Stadium may be pristine, but their pie prices are the steepest in the top flight, with the east Londoners’ finest savoury snacks costing a staggering £5.

Pint prices

London stadiums charge extortionate prices

Often the saving grace of a match day: the pints. Match-going fans are often seen with a pint of the stadium’s finest in hand at every given opportunity, whether that be in the concourse before the game, at half-time or, if they’ve suffered a heavy defeat, at full-time. But, as we learned with the range of pie prices, the same notion can be applied to the price of a pint.

To quench your thirst at either Old Trafford or Bramall Lane, it’ll set you back a mere £3, while Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Luton charge £4, which is interesting considering two London clubs make up the aforementioned quintet.

Merseyside duo Liverpool and Everton charge slightly extra for your favourite tipple, with it costing fans £4.40 and £4.55, respectively, while Manchester City and Newcastle United are the last two sides where it costs less than £5 to buy a pint - £4.60 at the Etihad and £4.90 at St James’ Park. Although the latter do have the most pubs within walking distance of the stadium, with 131 nearby boozers to choose from on match days.

Now we’re getting to the nitty-gritty of pint-buying, where prices exceed the £5 mark. Crystal Palace charge £5 on the dot, Fulham charge £5.50, Aston Villa charge £5.20 and if you were to visit Nottingham Forest’s City Ground, it would cost you a grand £5.20, too.

Your wallet will, typically, not thank you for going to a game in the capital with each of those clubs occupying the top four spots found in the London area. Arsenal and West Ham take the top spots, charging a whopping £6.30 for a pint – the most expensive in the division and, most likely, the whole of England’s football pyramid.

The cheapest and most expensive days out

Trip to Anfield could cost just £16.80

The overall cost of a Premier League match day - from the cheapest to most expensive (23/24) Club Stadium Overall cost (cheapest ticket + pie + pint) Everton Goodison Park £63.45 Manchester City Etihad Stadium £53.30 Newcastle United St James' Park £52.80 Crystal Palace Selhurst Park £51.50 Aston Villa Villa Park £49.30 Nottingham Forest City Ground £46.50 Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Stadium £46.10 Fulham Craven Cottage £45 Manchester United Old Trafford £43.20 Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux £42.60 West Ham United London Stadium £41.30 Arsenal Emirates Stadium £39.60 Brighton & Hove Albion AMEX Stadium £38.10 Brentford Gtech Community Stadium £38 Luton Town Kenilworth Road £37.90 Sheffield United Bramall Lane £36.40 Bournemouth Vitality Stadium £36 Chelsea Stamford Bridge £35.20 Burnley Turf Moor £31.20 Liverpool Anfield £16.80 Figures taken from The Athletic and The Sun

Now, with all that said and done – we’ve crunched the numbers and worked out which three stadiums are the least and most expensive to attend on the match day if you are to tick off the three most important aspects of a match day experience: securing seats, embarking in the local cuisine – in the shape of a pie - and washing it down the finest pint they have to offer.

Interestingly, you can take a trip to Anfield for the cheap price of £16.80, largely thanks to their low price for a ticket (£9), while Burnley and Chelsea also offer match-going supporters an affordable day out. The former will set you back £31.20 with all three facets considered, while a trip to the latter, despite it being in London, will cost you a mere £35.20, with the majority of that money - £25, to be precise – spent on the ticket itself.

You’ll be rumbling into the depths of your pockets and in the crevices of your furniture to afford a match at Newcastle or Manchester City, however. £52.80 is what it costs altogether for a pint, pie and ticket at St James’ Park, while this is only a tad more expensive at the Etihad Stadium, though supreme football is guaranteed when Pep Guardiola is in town. The most expensive trip of them all, however, is at Everton. Goodison Park is known for its history, atmosphere and all-round good vibe. All in all, however, it’ll take you back £63.45. Best get saving if you fancy a trip to the blue side of Merseyside any time soon.