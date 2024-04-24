Highlights Building an F1 car can cost as much as £18.2 million, with the engine alone ranging from £5-15 million.

Carbon fiber monocoque frames, aerodynamic components, gearbox, and hybrid systems all contribute to the high cost.

The cost cap for the 2024 season is at £106 million, pushing teams to be strategic in their spending for performance.

We all know Formula One is a billionaire's playground. All the big teams are owned by billionaires. It even takes a whole lot of funding and sponsors for a driver to reach the pinnacle of motorsport.

The cars aren't cheap to make either. Although figures for constructing an F1 car vary, the figure could be in the region of £16 million, according to The Sun.

Considerable time, effort, expertise, and money goes into developing a car that is suitable to race in F1. For the 2024 season, teams are allowed to spend as much £106 million, due to the budget cap, to help squeeze every bit of performance out of their car. The introduction of the cost cap was to help narrow the playing field and help create a more competitive season, to close the gap between the top teams and the rest of the field. Prior to 2021, up to $400 million was spent on the construction and development of a top-level F1 car, as per Motorsport Magazine.

The Sun and ALA Insurance took a look at the most expensive components of a modern F1 car and just how much it would cost to build one. It must be stressed, however, the prices shown below are estimates.

The Cost of Building an F1 Car

Engine - £5m-£15m

Of course, the most expensive part of the car is the engine. The heartbeat of the car. The power unit consists of a combustion engine and the associated hybrid systems and can cost anywhere between £5-£15 million alone. Quite a hefty sum. This is because the engine is such a highly advanced piece of engineering that extensive research, development, and manufacturing processes are needed in order for it to be created. Additionally, cutting-edge materials and technologies also add to its high cost.

Carbon fiber monocoque - £200k- £500k

Adding to the cost of an F1 car is its frame, a carbon fiber monocoque. This could set you back up to £500,000, again due to complex manufacturing techniques and high-grade carbon fiber materials that don't come cheap. F1 teams use carbon fiber because its lightness means they don't lose any performance, with its strength also supplying a strong frame. The monocoque acts as a structural chassis for the car.

Aerodynamic components - £50k - £200k

To also aid with performance and allow for more effective handling, aerodynamics play a key role in ensuring a team isn't lagging behind their competitors. Wings, diffusers, and bargeboards are some of the components of an F1 car that are covered as part of aerodynamic developments. The costs of research and development, such as extensive wind tunnel testing, contribute to their higher price tags with aerodynamic components costing between £50,000 and £200,000.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: It could cost as much as £18,200,000 to build a Formula 1 car.

Gearbox - £200k- £500k

Standing at a minimum price of £200,000, an F1 gearbox costs more than a 2023 Audi R8 Coupe. F1 gearboxes are designed to withstand rapid gear changes and force while its job is to transmit power efficiently for the best drive. Again, the gearbox is another component that requires high-performance materials. There seems to be a trend here; the best of the best will only do in F1.

Hybrid systems - £500k - £2m

Complex hybrid systems are employed by F1 cars to capture and deploy energy for improved performance. Such systems include the Energy Recovery System (ERS) and associated electronics, incorporate cutting-edge technology, and components. The necessary research and testing, as well as the development, contribute to their inflated costs of as much as £2 million.

Total potential cost - £18,200,000

These staggering prices are all in the name and chase of victory. Teams are willing to splash the cash in order to capture World Championship glory.

How much it costs to build an F1 car Car part Cost Engine £5m-£15m Carbon fiber monocoque £200k-£500k Aerodynamic components £50k-£200k Gearbox £200k-£500k Hybrid systems £500k-£2m Total potential cost £18,200,000

We all know normal cars can be expensive, but these prices really do take F1 cars to the next level, and to think, the money that the big F1 teams used to spend before the arrival of the cost cap is, well, mind-blowing. After all, there is a general rule: the more money that’s thrown at a Grand Prix car, the faster it goes. Teams are now forced to be more calculated with their manufacturing costs in fabricating an F1 car.

You probably figured that an F1 car was expensive, but did you think it would cost this much?

Key statistic and prices taken from The Sun.