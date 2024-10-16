Manchester United have made headlines once again as it was recently revealed that the club were cutting Sir Alex Ferguson's contract as an ambassador at Old Trafford. It's a move that sent shockwaves through the Red Devils' fanbase. Opinions have been split, though. Some supporters believe it's blasphemous to treat the greatest manager of all-time like this.

Others think it makes a tonne of business sense and saving money on his lofty wages could help the club in other areas going forward. How much is he actually making compared to the rest of the team's expenses, though? Well, according to The Athletic, the Scot has been earning £2.16m-a-year for his work as an ambassador.

He's been in the position since October 2013 when David Moyes was the first-team manager. He was hired in the role just months after his legendary 27-year stint as the Red Devils head coach came to an end. On the surface, just over £2m for an ambassador is quite steep. Let's see how it compares to the United squad.

United Players Ferguson Earned More Than

There were a handful

It seems almost unfathomable that a club ambassador would make more money than some of the actual players in the team. Especially at a level as high as the Premier League, but that's been the case with Ferguson. His yearly salary of just over £2m was more money than five of the current squad members at Old Trafford are taking home.

Toby Collyer, Daniel Gore, Amad Diallo and Altay Bayindir are all making less than what the Scot was paid. The most shocking example of a talent earning less, though, is Kobbie Mainoo. Having broken into the Red Devils' first-team last season, he's quickly become one of the most talented young footballers in the world.

The future seems blindingly bright for Mainoo and he's already considered one of United's most important players. It seems inevitable that a big payday is coming his way in the future, but right now, he's on £20,000-a-week. That's half of what Ferguson has been making every seven days with the club. That's quite a ridiculous revelation. Still, there are plenty of players who are making far more than the former manager.

Man United players Sir Alex Ferguson was earning more than Player Yearly salary Altay Bayindir £1,820,000 Amad Diallo £1,500,000 Kobbie Mainoo £1,040,000 Daniel Gore £260,000 Toby Collyer £260,000

United Players Ferguson Earned Less Than

There were plenty

It's quite shocking to see that Ferguson earned more money than Mainoo, but the majority of the players at Old Trafford are on wages far larger than his. Bruno Fernandes is considered the best player at United right now and his wage reflects his status at the club. The Portuguese midfielder is on a staggering £300,000-a-week according to Capology. That means when all is said and done, he's taking home £15.6m every year.

He's not the only high earner either. Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, Antony and Matthijs de Ligt are also earning at least £10m-a-year too. The likes of Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen, Luke Shaw and Andre Onana aren't far behind. 18-year-old Leny Yoro, who has yet to play for Erik ten Hag's side since joining in the summer, makes just under £6m-a-year. That's almost 3x as much as Ferguson.

One of the brightest young stars at Old Trafford in recent years is Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine has shone in the first-team recently and seems destined for a promising future. He's currently on £50,000-a-week, meaning he makes more than the 82-year-old was on, but not by too much. When taking into account the revenue that United have every year, a figure of around £662m, Ferguson's salary amounted to just 0.3 per cent of that.

Ferguson is a United Legend

He turned the team into a powerhouse

There's a reason some fans are so enraged at the fact United have decided to cut Ferguson's contract. It's because he's their greatest ever manager. Not only that, but he's the greatest head coach in the history of the Premier League. Arriving in 1986, the Scot spent 27 years with the Red Devils and during that time, he transformed them into one of the best teams on the planet.

His squad dominated English football for decades and he managed to win an incredible 39 trophies along the way. United wouldn't be the global giant that it is today without his work. He retired in 2013, but over a decade later, he's still remembered just as fondly by fans of the club.

All statistics courtesy of Capology & The Athletic and accurate as of 16/10/2024