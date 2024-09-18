Anthony Martial's search for a new club has finally ended with the Frenchman signing a deal with Super League Greece side AEK Athens. The forward was let go by Manchester United earlier this summer, bringing an end to his nine-year stint at Old Trafford. Despite a promising start to life in England, injuries and a serious drop in form ensured the last few seasons of Martial's time with the Red Devils were hugely disappointing.

Having played just 19 times and scored just two goals last season, United decided not to renew Martial's contract and he departed the club in the summer of 2024. Finding a new team wasn't easy, though, and while hundreds of players were on the move this summer during the transfer window, the 28-year-old remained a free agent.

He's finally found a new home, though, and recently joined Greek side AEK Athens. At first glance, the decision to move to Greece is a surprising one, but considering the salary that he's being paid, it's easy to see why he's joined the club.

Martial is Set to Earn £2.5m a Year

It's the richest contract in AEK Athens history

According to SPORT24, Martial is set to take home £2.5m on a yearly basis, with the deal offered by AEK Athens worth £7.5m including bonuses should he earn them. According to the Daily Mail, it's "the biggest contract in their history".

Considering the issues he's had remaining healthy in the last few years, it's quite a risky deal for the club. If he earns his bonuses, he'll make more than the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund at his old club.

Anthony Martial's salary compared to Manchester United stars' Player Team Yearly salary Marcus Rashford Manchester United £15.6m Antony Manchester United £10.4m Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United £4.42m Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United £2.6m Anthony Martial AEK Athens £2.5m

It's a pretty impressive show of ambition from the team, though. Having finished just two points behind PAOK in the Super League Greece last season, Athens only just missed out on winning the league title, and they haven't wasted any time trying to build a team that is capable of going one better this time around.

Martial Isn't the Only Major Name to Join Athens

They signed a couple more former Premier League stars this summer

Rather than risk losing out on the league by the smallest of measures again this season, Athens have gone all out to make sure they get their hands on the trophy this time around. As well as signing Martial and paying him some serious cash, the club have also brought in a couple of other former Premier League stars.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur man Erik Lamela was also brought to Greece this summer. The Argentine, who spent eight years with Spurs, joined Athens as a free agent after his contract with Sevilla expired shortly after the 2023/24 campaign wrapped up. Roberto Pereyra also moved to Greece this summer. The midfielder spent four years at Watford between 2016 and 2020. He then moved onto Udinese, where he remained until this summer when he became a free agent and made the switch to Athens.

