Highlights Carlos Alcaraz made history with his first French Open win, becoming the youngest to achieve victory on all surfaces.

The 2024 French Open featured record-breaking prize money, with the total pot reaching nearly €53.5 million.

Alcaraz's career earnings have skyrocketed to $31.5 million after his French Open triumph, setting sights on future success at Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz won his first French Open title and his third Grand Slam after defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in a gruelling match that lasted 4 hours and 15 minutes.

Alcaraz, who turned 21 earlier this year, has now won a Grand Slam on all three surfaces: hard court, grass, and clay. This is a feat that none of ‘the big three’, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, had achieved by the age of 21.

French Open 2024 Prize Money

Carlos Alcaraz took home a cool €2.6 million for winning the tournament

For his victory, Alcaraz didn’t just take home La Coupe des Mousquetaires, he was also rewarded with a staggering €2.4 million. Alcaraz’s winnings from this tournament are the most ever for a French Open, with the prize pot increasing each year. To put the Spaniard’s winnings into perspective, when Nadal won his first French Open title in 2005, he went home with about €880,000. When Djokovic won his first Roland Garros title in 2016, he took away €2 million.

It’s not just the increase in prize money for the winner that is staggering, though. The total prize pot for this year’s tournament was nearly €53.5 million. The total pot when Djokovic won this title eight years ago was €32 million. Even in 2023, the pot was almost €4 million smaller, totalling at €49.6 million.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: After the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz has now won 180 matches and lost 48.

Despite the heartache of missing out on his first Grand Slam title, Alexander Zverev will still be going away with a hefty payday himself. As runner-up of the men’s singles tournament, he was rewarded with €1.2 million. 15 years ago, Roger Federer came away with under €1.1 million after WINNING the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz's route to the French Open title Round Opponent Score First round J.J. Wolf 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 Second round J. De Jong 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 Third round S. Korda 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 Fourth round F. Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 Quarter-final S. Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 Semi-final J. Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 Final A. Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2

In the women’s singles final, Iga Swiatek defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1. Swiatek went away with the same winnings as Alcaraz, and Paolini took home just as much as Zverev for finishing as runner-up. The French Open made the prize money equal for the men’s and women’s singles tournaments in 2007.

After winning the French Open, the Spaniard now has a career earning of $31,543,329

Alcaraz’s victory has put him into ninth on the list of prize money leaders in men’s tennis history. A reminder, he turned 21 earlier this year. His total winnings so far in his career stand at $31,543,329. If he hadn’t entered the French Open, his total would still stand just below $29 million, which would have him 16th on the list.

His focus now will be on preparing for Wimbledon, which is set to start on the 1st of July. The prize pot is yet to be announced, but like the French Open, the prize money has only increased as each year passes (with the exception of 2019-2021 given the pandemic). The 2023 prize pot for the event was over £4 million more than the 2022 total.

Alcaraz’s win over Zverev hasn’t just increased his prize money rankings, however, it has also got everyone talking again about if he can catch Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slams. Of course, the young Spanish star has a long way to go, but he has youth on his side and certainly has the ability to do it. Djokovic had to battle against two greats in Nadal and Federer for many years, but Alcaraz won’t have it easy as it looks like a great rivalry with 2024 Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner could form. Alcaraz defeated Sinner in a five-set thriller to reach this year’s French Open final.

Djokovic could still add to his total before he retires, but might have to sit out Wimbledon to try and get fit for the Olympics, especially as Olympic Gold is the one thing that still eludes him.