Highlights Enzo Maresca's Chelsea appointment became the club's third most expensive at £10m.

The total Chelsea spent on managers from 2000 to date amounts to £55.5m.

Maresca is now the fifth-most expensive managerial appointment in football history.

After Chelsea announced that Enzo Maresca would be their new manager on Monday afternoon, it has since been revealed the staggering numbers the Blues have spent on managerial appointments since the turn of the century.

The former Leicester City manager, who guided the Foxes to an immediate Premier League return last season via a title-winning Championship campaign, will replace the outgoing Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the 2024/25 campaign after the latter made a shock exit despite securing European qualification following an upturn in form at the business end of last term.

But the appointment hasn't come without further financial strain for the west London outfit. The Daily Mail revealed that the Italian became the club's third most expensive managerial appointment since 2000, with the Todd Boehly-led hierarchy shelling out £10m in compensation in order to prise the former Juventus, Sevilla and West Brom midfielder away from the East Midlands.

This took their total spend on managers to £55.5m from 2000 to the present day, with Chelsea already sailing close to the Financial Fair Play boundaries with their exorbitant feast on Europe's hottest prospects leading them down a precarious route to the hierarchy's lofty ambitions.

Chelsea's managerial spend since 2000 Graham Potter 2022 £21.5m Andre Villas-Boas 2011 £13.3m Enzo Maresca 2024 £10m Maurizio Sarri 2018 £5m Frank Lampard 2019 £4m Jose Mourinho 2004 £1.7m

Maresca the fifth-most expensive managerial appointment

For whatever reason, Chelsea just can't seem to stay within their financial means when it comes to cashing in on new assets. This is further evidenced by the fact that, not only does Maresca sit comfortably in third on a list comprising his new club's most expensive appointments - but when that scope is widened to the rest of Europe, he only drops to fifth.

Graham Potter's move to Stamford Bridge from Brighton is second on that list, behind Julian Nagelsmann's £21.7m move from RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich. The Blues splashed out £21.5m in compensation for Potter and some of his coaching staff in September 2022. The price was hardly justified when the Englishman was sacked just seven months into his first contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Graham Potter cost Chelsea £31.m in compensation to Brighton for each Premier League victory.

Likewise, Andre Villas-Boas' ill-fated reign at Stamford Bridge didn't come without a cost either, after the Blues had spent £13.3m on getting him out of Porto back in 2014. The Portuguese manager lasted barely a year before poor performances at a key time of the season lost him his job.

Chelsea Haven't Always Been so Costly

Other appointments show that the club have been more frugal in the past

Certainly, the Boehly era has cost Chelsea a king's ransom. But this extravagant managerial taste hasn't always been a feature for the west London club.

At the time of Jose Mourinho's arrival - the club's most successful manager - in 2004, reports claimed that the £1.7m paid in compensation was a relative bargain. In more recent times, Maurizio Sarri cost £5m when he arrived at the club from Napoli, and the Blues managed to recoup £10m in compensation when the Italian joined Juventus the following year.

Elsewhere, the appointments of Claudio Ranieri, Avram Grant, Guus Hiddink, Carlo Ancelotti, Rafa Benitez, Roberto Di Matteo, Mourinho for his second spell, Antonio Conte, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino did not cost the club a penny in compensation.