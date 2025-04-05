Alpine rookie Jack Doohan was the headline of Free Practice 2 at the Japanese Grand Prix after his high-speed crash at turn 1 in Suzuka. On turn one of his flying lap in FP2, Doohan went flat out into the first corner with his DRS still open, leading him to spin and hit the wall in a rather shocking 185mph crash.

After the incident, Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes confirmed that Doohan was okay. However, the crash seemed to be the most detrimental to the team's budget and bank balance, with reports saying that the incident will bring the Australian up to an eye-watering $2.3 million in damages after just three races this season.

According to reports, the crash in Japan cost Alpine roughly $1.6 million to fix, which puts the Australian at the top of the 'Destructors' Championship', the leaderboard which tallies the amount of damage a driver has done to their car over a season. At an average of $766,000 per race, this means that Doohan is set to cause $18.4 million worth of damage before the end of the season if he continues at his current rate, which he surely won't.