The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend, the 8th of December, is set to be Sergio Perez's last race for Red Bull, after reports emerged yesterday afternoon, the 2nd of December, claiming that the team have made the decision to part ways with the Mexican ahead of the 2025 season.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix draws this Formula 1 season to a close, with Perez's teammate, Max Verstappen, having already secured his fourth Drivers' Championship. This will mark a significant summer of switches, however, not just at Red Bull, given we will also see long-standing Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton switch to Ferrari to continue his glittering career.

Sergio Perez' Disappointing Season at Red Bull

It's been a campaign to forget for the Mexican