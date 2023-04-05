Spanish outlet, Marca, have revealed how much referees and officials get paid across Europe and the Champions League.

They have looked at the salaries in England, Spain, Germany, France Italy and Portugal and compared them.

Officials are paid on a monthly and yearly basis, as well as a match fee in both domestic and European matches. They're also paid a smaller fee if they act as a VAR official.

How much do referees get paid?

There aren't many jobs in the world in which the employee is abused for almost the entirety of their working day. But that's usually the case whenever a referee officiates a football match.

While abuse of officials is something that needs to be seriously addressed in football, at least many of them are well remunerated for their troubles.

Let's take a look at how much they earn across Europe.

Referee salaries in the Premier League

Monthly: €3,700 (£3,246)

Per game: €1,300 (£1,140)

VAR: €1,000 (£878)

Champions League: €7,000 (£6,147)

Average annual salary: €110,000 (£96,634) - Some may exceed that figure due to their star status. The most important referees can end with 27 or 28 games.

Officials in England have come under fire for their underperformance this season. On average, they're collected €1,300 (£1,140) per match and €3,700 (£3,246) per month. As with every referee in Europe, they earn a massive €7,000 (£6,147) for every Champions League match. That gives them an average annual salary of €110,000 (£96,634).

Referee salaries in La Liga

Monthly: €12,500 (£10,978)

Per game: €4,200 (£3,688)

VAR: €2,100 (£1,844)

Champions League: €7,000 (£6,147)

Average annual salary: €250,000 (£219,619) - Average of 20 matches refereed.

In 2020, La Liga referees went professional and they're by far the highest earning officials in Europe. They earn more than three times the amount of Premier League referees at €4,200 (£3,688)​​​​​​​ per match. That's €12,500 (£10,978) per month with an annual salary of €250,000 (£219,619). Not a bad wage!

Referee salaries in Bundesliga

Monthly: €2,500, €4,000 or €6,000 (£2,194, £3,511 or £5,268)

Per game: €3,600 (£3,159)

VAR: €1,100 (£965)

Champions League: €7,000 (£6,147)

Average annual salary: €125,000 (£109,679) - Referees don't exceed 20 matches.

Despite all the money in the Premier League, Bundesliga referees also earn more than them. Each game, a German ref picks up €3,600 (£3,159) - almost three times that of an English official. There are three possible monthly wages in Germany with them either picking up €2,500, €4,000 or €6,000 (£2,194, £3,511 or £5,268). Annually, they earn €125,000 (£109,679).

Referee salaries in Ligue 1

Monthly: €6,000 (£5,268)

Per game: €2,900 (£2,545)

VAR: €900 (£790)

Champions League: €7,000 (£6,147)

Average annual salary: €120,000 (£105,286) - Referees take charge of 23 or 24 matches.

Even referees in France earn more than their English counterparts. In Ligue 1, they pick up €2,900 (£2,545)​​​​​​​ every match and €6,000 (£5,268) per month. That's €6,000 (£5,268)​​​​​​​ per month and €120,000 (£105,286) each year.

Referee salaries in Serie A

Monthly: €3,900-€6,500 (£3,422-£5,703)

Per game: €3,400 (£2,985)

VAR: €1,500 (£1,317)

Champions League: €7,000 (£6,147)

Average annual salary: €140,000 (£122,905) - Referees officiate an average of 15 or 16 matches.

Referees in Italy are well looked after too with them earning €3,400 (£2,985)​​​​​​​ every match. Over the course of a year, they earn €140,000 (£122,905).

Referee salaries in Primeira Liga

Monthly: €750, €1,500 or €2,500 (£658, £1,317 or £2,194)

Per game: €1,500 (£1,317)

VAR: €480 (£421)

Champions League: €7,000 (£6,147)

Average annual salary: €30,000 (£26,332) - Referees are semi-professionals but must conduct three days of preparation per week.

Referees are only semi-professional in Portugal but still earn a nice €1,500 (£1,317) per match. They're expected to work three days per week, giving them an annual salary of €30,000 (£26,332). Not a bad side hustle alongside another job.