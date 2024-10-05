While in European football, the salaries earned by players are often a well-kept secret, this is not the case in North America. Quite the contrary, in fact. Every year, the MLS Players Association (MLSPA), which, as its name suggests, is responsible for defending the interests of MLS players, makes public the seasonal amounts received by each of its ‘clients’.

A practice that began in 2007 and has since become an integral part of the local football landscape. Anyone wishing to do so can access the full salary scales of players from the 29 franchises spread across the country via the association's website.

And for added clarity, the MLSPA distinguishes between two very distinct elements: the base salary and the guaranteed compensation. The latter includes the base salary of player "X", as well as all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player's contract, including option years.

These numbers reflect contracts as of April 2025. Some players have joined MLS since then, including LAFC ’s Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud and LA Galaxy ’s Marcos Reus. Others, such as Xherdan Shaqiri, no longer play in MLS.

Who Are the Highest Paid MLS Players?

Lionel Messi is by far the highest earner

Last April, the MLS Players Association (MLSPA) unveiled its 2024 Salary Guide. The guide provides a wealth of information on the salaries paid to the hundreds of players competing in the league, showing the gulf between the No. 1 on the list, Lionel Messi , and his less well-paid peers.

This difference is also evident within the top 10 best-paid players in MLS. A closer look reveals that the 2022 World Cup winner earns almost $16 million more than Carles Gil, who is in tenth place. There are, of course, a thousand and one justifiable reasons for this discrepancy, but it does give an idea of what the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner represents for Inter Miami , both in sporting and marketing terms.

Among other possible points of comparison, it should be noted that MLS has never had more players earning more than $1 million a year (114, compared with 113 in 2023) than at the time of the latest MLSPA report. In August 2007, when the first report was published, only four players had such salaries (David Beckham, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Juan Pablo Angel and Claudio Reyna). Beckham, the highest-paid player in the league at the time, earned ‘only’ $5.5 million.

The 10 Highest Paid MLS Players No Player Club Salary* 1. Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF $20,446,667 2. Lorenzo Insigne Toronto FC $15,400,000 3. Sergio Busquets Inter Miami CF $8,774,996 4. Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire $8,153,000 5. Sebastian Driussi Austin FC $6,722,500 6. Federico Bernardeschi Toronto FC $6,295,381 7. Emil Forsberg New York Red Bulls $6,035,625 8. Hector Herrera Houston Dynamo FC $5,246,875 9. Hany Mukhtar Nashville FC $5,211,667 10. Carles Gil New England Revolution $4,452,083

*Based on guaranteed compensation

What is the Average MLS Salary?

The “middle class” is dominant in MLS

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the fact that there are 114 millionaires in MLS, they are still in the minority. The reason for this is the Maximum Salary Budget Charge to which each franchise is subject. In 2024, the overall salary budget (after using GAM or TAM) for each franchise is $5,470,000 million, an increase of $260,000 on the previous year ($5,210,000 million), which was itself an increase on 2022 ($4,900,000).

At the same time, there are significant salary disparities within the clubs themselves. According to USMNT legend Tim Howard, this is a way of working that will have to change over time.

"For the 2023 season, the budget for MLS clubs was $5.21 million, with the average player earning no more than $651,250 a year. Cristiano Ronaldo nearly makes that in a DAY in Saudi Arabia. $220 million a year... it's crazy money," the former Colorado Rapids goalkeeper told the Daily Mail in January.

It's a line of reasoning that deserves some attention, given that MLS has the opportunity to capitalize on recent and future local events (the arrival of Lionel Messi and other international stars, the organization of the 2026 World Cup) to continue growing. That's a complicated task if the wages on offer are not enough to attract big-name players in their prime. And this despite the fact that the median salary received by players in the league is increasing year-over-year.

Evolution of the Average MLS Salary Since 2021 Year Average MLS salary 2021 $418,014 2022 $512,287 2023 $530,262 2024 $594,390

What is the Minimum Salary in MLS?

Minimum compensation has undergone a positive revaluation in recent years

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The latter is not the only one to increase. Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement ratified by MLS and MLSPA in 2021, the minimum salary that MLS players can earn will also continue to rise. It will rise from $50,000 in 2015 to $97,700 in 2027, compared with $71,401 today.

A salary that today benefits young players from the reserves or who have been drafted, most often included in slots 25-30 of the various rosters. However, in order to be eligible for this Reserve Salary Minimum, a number of conditions must be met: you must be aged 24 or under during the League Year and you must not be counted as part of the Senior Roster (where the minimum salary is $89,716).

Also, as mentioned above, since the publication of the first report on the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Reserve Salary Minimum has increased by $21,401 (+42.8%) and will be almost doubled (+95.4% compared to 2015) in the next three years. This exponential growth has been made possible by the negotiations launched in 2021 to ensure that all players, and especially the most modest, can make a decent living from their professional activity.

Evolution of the Minimum Wage Earned by an MLS Player Year Minimum salary 2015 $50,000 2016 $51,500 2017 $53,000 2018 $54,500 2019 $56,250 2020 $63,547 2021 $63,547 2022 $65,500 2023 $67,360 2024 $71,401 2025 $80,622 2026 $88,025 2027 $97,700