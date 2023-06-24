The wage of Arsenal mascot, Gunnersaurus, has been revealed - and it's pretty surprising.

Gunnersaurus, AKA Gunnersaurus Rex, has been Arsenal's mascot since 1994 - although made headlines during Covid after being made redundant.

Jerry Quy, who played the role of the mascot for 27 years, was part of a large redundancy from Arsenal where they released 55 people.

When Arsenal made Gunnersaurus redundant

The decision didn't go down well and player Mesut Ozil even offered to pay Quy's wages.

Club legend, Paul Merson, also called out the club by saying: "They’ve just signed Thomas Partey for £45m. If he’s on £150,000-a-week, are you telling me they couldn’t have offered £149,000 and given the rest to the dinosaur?

"The club are putting money above the fans, above the things that are important. I can’t catch my breath if I’m being honest. I don’t think the people who run the club understand the club really.

"Mesut Ozil has made Arsenal look absolutely stupid by offering to pay for Gunnersaurus to keep his job."

Arsenal reversed their decision

Arsenal later reversed their decision.

"As we've always said Gunnersaurus is an important part of Arsenal and a popular figure for our fans around the world," an Arsenal spokesperson said.

"Gunner never went away but due to the virus restrictions there have been limited opportunities for him to appear in public."

How much does Gunnersaurus get paid?

But do you know how much Gunnersaurus get paid?

Well, a study from Basketball Insiders claim the mascot takes home a crazy £70,000 per year. To put that into context, that's double the national average.

The report also states that players from the Women's Super players take home an average amount of £44,000 per year - which is higher than the national average - but 56% lower than Gunnersaurus. The average Premier League mascot also get paid £44,000 per year.

But Gunnersaurus' salary doesn't even compare to the wage of some NBA mascots.

The reports claims that Denver Nuggets' Rocky the Mountain Lion of the Denver Nuggets earns a quite ridiculous £492,000 per year. To be fair, they have to attend twice the number of matches across a season that a Premier League mascot but still...