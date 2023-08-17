Highlights Premier League captains' weekly wages for the 2023-24 season are ranked, with Kevin De Bruyne earning a staggering £400,000, the highest on the list.

Premier League footballers are some of the highest-paid athletes on the planet, but exactly how much do they earn? Well, thanks to an article from Planet Football, here are the 20 Premier League captains for the 2023-24 season ranked on their weekly wage.

It must be stressed that the wages have been taken from website Capology, who do say: "All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet. Coverage may be limited or incomplete.”

18 John Egan, Sheffield United - £7,500

Coming in at the bottom is Sheffield United captain John Egan. Egan has been with the recently promoted Blades since 2018, where he joined from Brentford for a then club record fee. He is also an Irish international. Egan won the Gillingham’s Player of the Year award in his first season with the club, and his place in the 2015-16 League One PFA Team of the Year saw him earn a move to then Championship side Brentford. Egan was named Bees captain in 2017, and after keeping 15 clean sheets to help Brentford to a ninth placed finish, Sheffield United came calling and purchased the Irishman, where he remains today.

17 Tom Lockyer, Luton Town - £8,077

Premier League new boys Luton will be hoping to prove the many doubters wrong this season. Lockyer began his career at Bristol Rovers, where he spent seven years, making over 250 appearances for the Gas. This earned him a move to Charlton Athletic in 2019, where he spent just the one season after triggering a relegation release clause in his contract, allowing him to join Luton Town on a free transfer. Arguably Lockyer’s best season came in the 22-23 season, where he was given the captaincy following a Sonny Bradley injury. He went on to be named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and sweep five awards at the Hatters’ end of season awards. Lockyer scored the most important goal of his career against Sunderland in the play-offs to send Luton to Wembley in the play-off final. However, despite Luton’s heroics in the final, Lockyer was stretchered off in the 11th minute after collapsing.

16 Max Kilman, Wolverhampton Wanderers & Joe Worrall, Nottingham Forest - £15,000

Coming in joint are Wolves’ Max Kilman and Forest’s Joe Worrall. Kilman has had a very impressive rise and is one of the most underrated defenders in the league. He began his career at Welling United, after a brief stint playing futsal for Genesis Futsal Club. He then joined Maidenhead in 2015, where he was then loaned out to Marlow Town for the 16-17 season. The following season Kilman began to impress more for Maidenhead, while continuing his futsal career for Helvecia. Kilman would then join Wolves on Deadline Day in 2018 for an undisclosed fee, and after initially spending time with the under 23 side, made his debut in 2019 against Fulham. In doing so, he became the first player to go from non-league to the Premier League with no loans in between since Chris Smalling from Maidstone United to Fulham in 2008.

The first player on the list to have been at the club his whole career, Joe Worrall has won nearly 200 caps for Forest. He also was loaned out to Dagenham and Redbridge in 2016, and Rangers in 2018, with then manager Aitor Karanka believing he “needed more experience.” Worrall played a key role in Forest's promotion to the Premier League and captained them in their play-off final victory over Huddersfield Town. He also featured in that season's EFL Championship Team of the Season.

15 Tom Cairney, Fulham - £30,000

Cairney has been with Fulham since 2015 and has amassed over 250 appearances. In 2018, he scored the winner in the play-off final against Aston Villa to send his side back to the Premier League, and despite some injury concerns from last season, will hope to get back firing for Fulham once again.

14 Christian Norgaard, Brentford & Joel Ward, Crystal Palace - £35,000

Christian Norgaard is one of Brentford’s most crucial players, so much so that Bees fans argue he would be a bigger loss than Ivan Toney or David Raya. Norgaard bagged the crucial second goal in Brentford’s Premier League debut against Arsenal that they would go on to win 2-0. Signing from Fiorentina in 2019, Norgaard has made Brentford a much more defensively sound outfit and has proven himself to be one of the most underrated players in the league.

Joel Ward has been with Palace for over 10 years now, since joining from Portsmouth. However, after signing a one-year deal back in June, it looks likely that this will be his final season at Selhurst Park but will undoubtedly go down as a legend.

13 Jack Cork, Burnley - £38,077

Jack Cork captained Burnley back to the Premier League last season under the impressive management of Vincent Kompany. In his third spell at the club, after two previous loan spells from Chelsea, Cork has solidified himself as a solid option in the centre of midfield.

12 Jamal Lascelles, Newcastle - £40,000

Despite not being involved much now, Jamal Lascelles is still Newcastle’s permanent captain. Having joined from Nottingham Forest in 2014, he has made over 200 appearances for the Toon, but it seems his future is not to be with Newcastle following their recent takeover and subsequent spending sprees.

11 Neto, AFC Bournemouth - £50,000

Perhaps a surprise so high up is Bournemouth shot stopper Neto. The goalkeeper moved to the Cherries from Barcelona in 2022, and for the club with one of the lowest wage bills in the league, it is perhaps a surprise to see him so high up this list.

10 Seamus Coleman, Everton - £55,000

The first man on the list to captain his club and country is the long serving Irishman Seamus Coleman. Having been at the club since 2009 after signing from Sligo Rovers, Coleman has played over 400 times for the Toffees, reaching that milestone in February 2023.

9 Lewis Dunk, Brighton & Hove Albion - £80,000

Aside from a brief loan spell at Bristol City, Lewis Dunk has spent his whole career at Brighton. He reached the 400 club in February, and as captain signed a new deal in July, celebrating Brighton’s first ever foray into European football after their impressive 22/23 campaign in the Premier League.

8 Martin Odegaard, Arsenal - £115,000

The first player on the list to break the £100,000 mark is another that also captains his country in Norwegian Martin Odegaard. After signing for Real Madrid as a 17-year-old, things never quite worked out in Spain, but under Mikel Arteta, the midfielder has proven himself to be one of the best in the world. Last season he scooped Arsenal’s Player of the Season award as the Gunners finished second.

7 John McGinn, Aston Villa - £120,000

John McGinn signed for Villa in 2018, and since then has played in the claret and blue over 200 times. He has also captained Scotland on occasions too when Andy Robertson has been unavailable. McGinn signed from Hibernian, and was previously at St Mirren, and has two brothers that also represented the two clubs at some points during their careers. Paul is currently turning out for Motherwell, while Stephen captains Falkirk.

6 Kurt Zouma, West Ham United - £125,000

Following the departure of Declan Rice, former Chelsea man Kurt Zouma stepped up to the plate to act as his replacement. Zouma has proven himself to be a solid option at the back for the Irons and has formed a solid partnership with Nayef Aguerd. The Frenchman took the armband for the opening game of the season, but it's not officially been announced he's the permanent option.

5 Son Heung-min, Tottenham Hotspur - £190,000

Son is one of the best footballers in the Premier League and is arguably the greatest Asian footballer ever. Since joining Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen, Son formed a deadly partnership with Harry Kane, earning over 250 appearances and scoring over 100 goals. Following Kane’s departure, however, it remains to be seen if Son can continue to be as clinical.

4 Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool - £220,000

Undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the world, Van Dijk has been ever solid at the back for Liverpool. Only recently, however, has he gained the captaincy following Jordan Henderson’s departure to Saudi Arabia. Van Dijk is added the list of players that captain his country, leading out the Netherlands in addition to the raucous Anfield atmosphere.

3 Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United - £240,000

Another newly appointed captain for this season is Bruno Fernandes. Despite captaining the team for a lot of last season, Fernandes only officially took over from Harry Maguire in the summer. The Portuguese international will hope for more success in addition to the League Cup Manchester United won last season.

2 Reece James, Chelsea - £250,000

The final player to be newly appointed captain for this season is Cesar Azpilicueta’s replacement Reece James. It's an interesting choice from new manager Mauricio Pochettino, especially given the right-back's injury record. Reports have also emerged today suggesting he's suffered another hamstring injury, so he could be out for sometime, meaning a stand-in will be needed.

1 Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City - £400,000

Coming in at the top, and a long way clear of everyone else, is Kevin De Bruyne. One of the most consistent and best players in the world, there is no doubt as to the justification for De Bruyne’s wage. He also captains the Belgian national team and has an abundance of awards to his name, which will only increase as he gets better and better. However, an injury is likely to rule him out until 2024, so it will be interesting to see who takes the armband during his absence.