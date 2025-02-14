Being a referee is never an easy task, but when you become the most famous one in the country, the spotlight is only ever going to shine brighter. Michael Oliver has learned that the hard way in recent times, with the Northumberland-born official being subject to plenty of criticism and abuse for some of his refereeing decisions.

From awarding a dubious penalty to West Ham against Manchester United to brandishing one of the harshest red cards of the season to Myles Lewis-Skelly, Oliver has been at the forefront of supporters' minds on plenty of occasions this season. However, he remains one of the most experienced referees in English football, and this has seen him work his way up to a rather healthy pay packet.

How Much Oliver Earns as a Premier League Official

Some have estimated he rakes in nearly £200,000-per-year

While it is not known exactly how much Oliver earns as a Premier League official, it is safe to say that he would be among the highest paid in the country, given his standing as one of the most reputable referees. It has been reported that the annual salary for Premier League officials ranges between £73,191 and £147,258, with the higher figure equating to four times the average salary in the UK.

On top of that, the men in the middle are also believed to pocket roughly £1,116 per match in addition to their annual earnings. This would mean that if an official was on the highest possible salary and officiated once every gameweek of the Premier League season, they would make a total of £189,666. This does not include any matches in the Carabao or FA Cup.

Various outlets have estimated that Oliver takes home anywhere between £180,000 and £200,000 per annum, which would align with the previous calculations.

Then there are the figures for officiating a Champions League game. Oliver is one of the officials selected to represent England in European competitions, something he was determined to continue doing despite recent backlash. In this instance, referees are placed in tiers depending on the prestige of the games they are officiating. This ranges from Elite, all the way down to tier three, with earnings ranging from £794 to £7,940.

ns League Referee Salary Tier Match Referee Assistant Referee Fourth Official Third Tier $1,000 (£794) $350 (£278) N/A Second Tier $2,000 (£1,588) $550 (£437) N/A First Tier $3000 (£2,382) $750 (£595) N/A Elite Development $6,500 (£5,161) $2,000 (£1,588) $800 (£635) Elite $10,000 (£7,940) $3,000 (£2,382) $1,000 (£794)

Michael Oliver Net Worth

The 39-year-old is claimed to be worth seven figures

Despite the likelihood of Oliver currently earning north of £150,000 every year, this is not what he will have been raking in his entire career as he worked his way up through the ranks to officiate in the biggest league in the world.

However, according to a report from Sports Brief back in 2024, it does seem that the 39-year-old is in a position to enjoy the fruits of his labour, with his net worth claimed to be around $1 million (£795,988). For context, current PGMOL chief Howard Webb is said to have made approximately $3 million from his refereeing career, which saw him take charge of the 2010 World Cup final.