Highlights Premier League clubs spent a record £2.44 billion on transfers in the 2023/24 season.

Some clubs with high spending per victory like Chelsea could soon feel the wrath of Financial Fair Play.

Relegation-threatened Burnley have spent more money per win than 17 other Premier League clubs in the 2023/24 season.

The Premier League saw record expenditure over the 2023 summer and winter 2024 transfer windows, with the amount of money being spent reaching new highs year-on-year.

Ahead of the 2023/24 season, a whopping £2.44 billion was spent by clubs in England's top flight, eclipsing the previous record by £300 million. As television rights continue to increase, there's no doubt that these numbers are only headed on an upward trajectory. That does not mean that success is guaranteed though.

With some clubs spending haphazardly in the market, it has meant that there has been more than a fair share of expensive mistakes and teams teetering on the edge of financial fair play. We've taken a look at which club is spending the best by seeing who has spent the most per victory in the Premier League this season. This has been done by analysing the value of each side's current squad and then dividing it by the amount of wins they have secured in the Premier League this season.

There are no prizes for guessing who the biggest underachievers are, but some of the rankings may come as a shock to some.

Premier League Clubs Spend per Victory Rank Club Value (£) 1. Chelsea 72.3m 2. Manchester United 49.1m 3. Burnley 39.9m 4. Manchester City 38m 5. Sheffield United 37.3m 6. Newcastle United 34.2m 7. Crystal Palace 31.5m 8. Tottenham 30.6m 9. Nottingham Forest 30.3m 10. Liverpool 27.2m 11. Everton 26.7m 12. Arsenal 26.4m 13. West Ham 26m 14. Brentford 22.5m 15. Bournemouth 22.1m 16. Aston Villa 18.7m 17. Wolves 15.7m 18. Brighton 15.7m 19. Fulham 14m 20. Luton Town 2.98m

20 Luton Town

£2.98m per victory

It has been a tough season for the Premier League's greatest underdogs. Yet, against all odds, they may be the only newly promoted team to survive. The Hatters are as big a throwback as you will find in the heights of top-division football, with their stadium, Kenilworth Road, being the biggest indicator of that. But the price of their squad is also something from years gone by.

With a combined worth barely above £20m, it is no surprise to see Luton battling it out in the relegation zone. The fact they are only in the bottom three on goal difference at the time of writing is remarkable considering the next cheapest squad is still worth more than £100m than theirs. With six total wins, Luton's cost per victory works out at a mere £2.98m.

19 Fulham

£14m per victory

Marco Silva and co at Craven Cottage have done a brilliant job in putting a stop to Fulham's yo-yo pattern in recent years. Now, the London outfit has firmly established themselves as a Premier League commodity. Signings such as Calvin Bassey and Rodrigo Muniz have been revelations and no doubt have bright futures and bigger clubs ahead of them.

With an impressive 11 wins to date this season, the Cottagers are only nine points off a European spot. Yes, that is quite a distance, but their Portuguese boss would've taken that at the start of the season, with each victory costing just £14m. Fans will be hoping that their director of football, Tony Khan, continues to spend money wisely in the coming years as he has done previously.

18 Brighton

£15.7m per victory

Another team that has continued to show remarkable due diligence in the transfer market in recent times is Brighton. Whether it be under Graham Potter or Roberto De Zerbi, the Seagulls have a knack for finding some of the best young talent, signing them on the cheap and nurturing them into some of the most wanted players in Europe.

One such man who is an example of this is Irish international Evan Ferguson. With Manchester United reportedly ready to pay £100m to secure his services, it would give Brighton a bottomless pit of cash to take their transfer strategy to another level. Also, with 11 victories this campaign, the south coast side's spend works out at £15.7m per three points.

17 Wolves

£15.7m per victory

There is arguably not a team that has gone through a bigger transformation in recent times than Wolves under Gary O'Neil. Having spent years being a defensive-minded, low-block team under the likes of Nuno Espirito Santo, the new boss has brought exciting football back to Molineux.

Their 12 wins this season is a nod to the brilliant work the new backroom staff have put in, and it could've been even more. Wolves fans will likely still feel hard done by that they were unable to come away with anything from their two fixtures against Manchester United earlier in the campaign. Regardless, a cost of £15.7m per victory is good going for the lads in black and gold.

16 Aston Villa

£18.7m per victory

Speaking of major transformations, enter Aston Villa. With Unai Emery at the helm, things have been as sweet as can be for the Villans, who would not have predicted they would be battling out for a Champions League spot at this stage of the campaign.

Their Spanish manager was often mocked during his ill-fated time at Arsenal, whether it was for his tactics or his interviews. He came back to the Premier League looking for redemption and certainly found it. With his mojo back and Villa flying high, a trophy as well as a place among Europe's elite next season is not out of the realm of possibility. It is a truly impressive achievement when you consider that, like Wolves, each one of Villa's victories has cost them £15.7m. Football is booming in the Midlands.

15 Bournemouth

£22.1m per victory

We've praised Gary O'Neil for his work at Wolves, but the same should also be said for Andoni Iraola. March's manager of the month was under a lot of scrutiny when he came in to replace the Englishman, given that most deemed the job that the 40-year-old had done to be solid. Nevertheless, Bournemouth stuck to their guns and will be very pleased about it.

One of the big things Iraola has achieved is getting the best out of Dominic Solanke. The striker's good form has put him in contention for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad at Euro 2024. His goals have been crucial in leading the Cherries to 11 wins this season, costing them £22.1m per victory in the process.

14 Brentford

£22.5m per victory

Brentford were very similar to Luton Town three years ago. About to embark on an unlikely run in the top flight, the Bees have delivered beyond their wildest dreams and look set for a fourth consecutive season in the Premier League.

Given their stature, both now and when they were first promoted back in 2021, it's no surprise that they haven't had the biggest budget to spend. Only three other teams have squads with less value than Thomas Frank has. That hasn't stopped them from showcasing their qualities. Only seven wins this season might be a slight disappointment given that they ended last season with more than double that, but with such a tight budget, you can only applaud the work the boys from Kingston have put in.

13 West Ham

£26m per victory

Five years ago, not many would've foreseen the Hammers being in the position they find themselves in. Gone are the days of fans storming the pitch in protest of what they are seeing. Now, West Ham are European champions in their own right and are pushing for continental qualification regularly.

A big part of this has been the brilliant additions they've made to their squad in recent years, namely Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen. Not that each one has been a success. We're looking at you, Kalvin Phillips. David Moyes has certainly maximised his squad and with £26m spent per win, he can be happy with the returns he has got from his men.

12 Arsenal

£26.4m per victory

The league leaders have been a breath of fresh air after years of being in the abyss. It has been 20 long years since Arsenal got their hands on the famous trophy, and for the second year running, it's in their hands if they want to end that drought.

Mikel Arteta has bought well in his time as head coach, recognising that his squad needs to be strengthened and not being afraid to spend big money to get the right individual in. It's for this reason that Arsenal rank so low on this list rather than shrewd spending. The Spaniard can identify the right talent to fit into his style and as a result, victories just come naturally. With 22, more than any other team this season, it means that the total cost per victory for the Gunners drops all the way down to £26.4m.

11 Everton

£26.7m per victory

Smart transfer business isn't exactly something the Toffees are known for, especially under the Farhad Moshiri regime. It's one of the many reasons the club have been so impacted by Financial Fair Play this season. To their credit, Everton have managed to create a small gap between themselves and the drop zone, despite the multiple points deductions they have faced.

In this list, their nine victories all count for something, even if their sanctions make some of them seem pointless. £26.7m per victory is a reasonable turn around, but is perhaps papering over the cracks that appeared in Everton's transfer policy before Sen Dyche arrived to steady the ship.

10 Liverpool

£27.2m per victory

It is clear what the mission is for Liverpool from now until the end of the season. Deliver a second Premier League title to Jurgen Klopp before he brings his tenure on Merseyside to an end. Whatever you think of the German, there is no doubt that he has been one of the most historical figures the football club has ever had. He has overseen some incredible transfers too.

Signing the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz for relatively cheap deals helps balance out the pain of making Darwin Nunez Liverpool's most expensive player. He's not been afraid to spend big when needed, but the payoff has been that Klopp's led his team to multiple Champions League finals, and they have almost always been challenging for top spot domestically.

9 Nottingham Forest

£30.3m per victory

Based on the sheer quantity of players that Nottingham Forest have bought, it's not much of a surprise to see them in the top half of this list. If only they were able to amass more points, then maybe they could be in the top half in real life too.

The reality is that it seems to be a fight between Luton and Forest for who will live to see another day in the Premier League. Having survived in the previous campaign, second-season syndrome has hit Nuno Espirito Santo's team hard. That said, half of their squad wasn't there last season, so we're not sure if that rule applies. With a squad valued at over £200m, the former European Champions have won just seven Premier League games all season, costing £30.3m per three points.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Nottingham Forest have signed a staggering 47 players since the summer of 2022.

8 Tottenham Hotspur

£30.6m per victory

When you compare Spurs to how low their biggest rivals are, you'd be under the impression that this isn't particularly great reading. However, if you consider that the majority of this squad came from different managers, then Ange Postecoglu can be happy with his squad's performances so far.

Not many would've predicted Tottenham to finish inside the top four at the start of the season. A largely unknown manager coming in and no Harry Kane. Things didn't look promising. The reality is that the Australian has brought more effective and attractive football back to the white side of north London, already matching his new club's win tally from last season.

7 Crystal Palace

£31.5m per victory

Perhaps a team you wouldn't expect to be so high as their squad valuation ranks 12th in the Premier League, but their lack of victories means that the value each one has creeps up. With just seven wins to their name, Crystal Palace are still not completely out of the woods when it comes to a relegation dogfight. This is especially the case if they continue their recent form of two points from a possible 15.

Oliver Glasner has been brought in to spearhead a new era at Selhurst Park but has yet to be able to make his own additions to the team. He will be hoping that when he does so, he can bring the cost per victory down significantly, namely by just winning more games.

6 Newcastle United

£34.2m per victory

Fortunes have changed dramatically at St James' Park since the Saudi-backed PIF took control and pumped plenty of funds into the football club. It saw them make their long-awaited Champions League return, but other than that, this season hasn't provided much to write home about.

It has to be said that Newcastle have been severely impacted by injuries. It has meant that youngsters like Lewis Miley have been afforded opportunities rather than some of the big name players that Eddie Howe has in his ranks. It also doesn't help when your biggest signing of the summer gets banned for 10 months.

Their 12 defeats this season are more than double that of the 2022/23 campaign, which hasn't helped their cost-per-victory statistic, which stands at £34.2m.

5 Sheffield United

£37.3m per victory

Sheffield United have the second-lowest squad valuation in the Premier League. Yet their price per victory is the fifth highest at £37.3m. How on earth did it get so bad?

The fact they have won just three Premier League games all season is ultimately the reason why they are in this position. Although expectations weren't high, the performances that have been seen at Brammall Lane over the last 12 months have been nothing short of shambolic. The Blades' blushes are spared only by one fellow relegation certainty, who have been even more disappointing than Chris Wilder's side. More on them later.

4 Manchester City

£38.8m per victory

Given that three of Manchester City's current squad members are in the top 20 most expensive Premier League signings of all time, it's not that astounding to find them this high up despite how brilliant they are. City possess the second most expensive team in the entire top flight, so regardless of how many games they win, the cost per victory is always going to remain high.

Fortunately for them, their wealth has been spent incredibly wisely, allowing them to form a super team that could seal a fourth consecutive league title, something that has never been achieved before. There is simply no stopping the Pep Guardiola express train and as long as he continues to be financially backed, there may be no end in sight. That is unless FFP has something to say about it.

3 Burnley

£39.9m per victory

Vincent Kompany may be one of the best Premier League managers in terms of what he achieved in his playing career, but that has not translated into good performances or results for Burnley. In fact, it's been quite the opposite.

Only one win better off than Sheffield United, the Clarets have arguably been even bigger underperformers based on their squad being of a higher valuation. Their dominance in the Championship the year before has not led to the relegation-doomed outfit being a surprise package like they were when Sean Dyche was in charge.

The persistence to play attractive and forward-thinking football has ultimately been Burnley's downfall as they have been unable to match the quality of the teams that now surround them.

2 Manchester United

£49.1m per victory

Erik ten Hag's second season at Old Trafford couldn't have been more different than the first. After it seemed a corner had been turned and United were finally headed in the right direction, it seems the Red Devils have taken two steps backwards. Or maybe ten.

United have lacked much of an offensive threat this season, with Marcus Rashford a shell of his former self and the club relying on youngsters like Alejandro Garnacho to provide a spark. However, they are even worse defensively, regularly giving up double-digit attempts on their goal.

As such, United's cost per victory has sky-rocketed to £49.1m. An expensive squad and poor results are not a healthy combination. Luckily for them, the only gap bigger than the one in their midfield is that between themselves and first place on this list.

1 Chelsea

£72.3m per victory

Who else could it have been? The way Todd Boehly spends money, even if Chelsea had won all their games they would still be right up there in this list. But they haven't. In fact, they've not even won half their games in the Premier League this season. This is despite the fact that over a billion has been spent since the American owner came in.

There have been 34 players signed since Roman Abramovich left, and most of those players haven't come close to bringing the Blues anywhere near glory. While there are small signs that things are beginning to change under Mauricio Pochettino, it has been an expensive journey to get to that point.

With just 12 wins, Chelsea's cost per victory stands at a staggering £72.3m, over £20m more than their nearest challenger. If only there was a trophy for that.

All information in this article is courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 12/04/2024)