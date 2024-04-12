Highlights Agent fees are sky-high in the Premier League, with Chelsea paying the most to player representatives over the past year.

Smaller clubs like Brentford and Luton Town spent a lot less on agents, but have still been able to remain competitive.

Despite hefty agent fees, some top clubs have still struggled on the pitch, proving money doesn't equal success.

With the money that is now available in the world of football, it is not a surprise that agents have become a vital part of a player's entourage. Whether it be famed super agents like Jorge Mendes or the late Mino Raiola, or a member of their own family such as Dwaine Maynard, who represents his brother, Marcus Rashford.

When dealing with new contracts or transfers, it has become commonplace for these representatives to demand a fee for themselves to allow the client to put pen to paper. In some cases, this can make up a hefty chunk of what a club pays for a deal.

Per a report from the Daily Mail, exactly how much each Premier League club has spent on agent fees over the last 12 months has been revealed. We've broken down the numbers to show who is spending the most and the least across England's top flight. There are no prizes for guessing who is sitting at the top of the tree.

The Amount Premier League Clubs Have Spent on Agent Fees Rank Club Value (£) 1. Chelsea 75,140,524 2. Manchester City 60,626,025 3. Manchester United 34,054,001 4. Liverpool 31,500,211 5. Arsenal 24,760,875 6. Aston Villa 21,160,122 7. Tottenham 19,731,099 8. Newcastle 18,881,923 9. Bournemouth 15,999,925 10. West Ham 13,880,365 11. Wolves 13,392,541 12. Nottingham Forest 13,063,455 13. Fulham 12,062,906 14. Brighton 11,393,102 15. Crystal Palace 11,082,430 16. Everton 10,623,224 17. Brentford 8,147,957 18. Burnley 6,944,589 19. Sheffiled United 5,127,509 20. Luton Town 2,020,146

£0 - £10 million

Luton, Sheffield United, Burnley, Brentford

It is hardly a surprise to see the three newly promoted clubs in this bottom section. A combination of budget restrictions and not having the same appeal to sign high-calibre players means it's only natural for them to be spending the lowest amount on agent fees. What is shocking about all three is how Luton have spent less than half on agent fees compared to their fellow Championship alumni. This matches the overall spending of the three clubs too, yet it is the Hatters who have the best chance of survival in the top flight, with Burnley and Sheffield United destined for relegation.

Then there's Brentford, who, despite feeling like a Premier League mainstay at this point, actually found themselves in a similar position to Luton when they were first promoted three years ago. A small club that had risen through the leagues on a modest budget but were able to maximise the talent they had plus add some key additions like Christian Eriksen. They are still working within tight parameters, as can be seen in this list, but if AI is to be believed, they only have 63 years to wait before becoming Champions of Europe.

£10 million - £15 million

Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, West Ham

In total, more than half of Premier League clubs have spent less than £15 million on agent fees over the last year. For some, it's because they simply had no choice. Everton and Nottingham Forest have already received points deductions for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, so naturally, they had to tighten their purse strings this season. That said, it didn't stop Forest from adding 21 players to their squad in 2023 alone.

Brighton and Fulham have done particularly well in recent years when it comes to finding some lesser-known talent and letting them blossom. As such, the amount they would need to pay agents for these gems is relatively cheap in comparison to West Ham, for example, who have been signing hot commodities such as Mohammed Kudus and James Ward-Proswe over the last 12 months.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Since 2014, Brighton have made a total profit of £78 million in player sales.

£15 million - £25 million

Bournemouth, Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Arsenal

For the league leaders to be in this section is a real testament to Mikel Arteta's recruitment and ability to maximise the young talent he already had available in his squad. Arsenal are flying, having only conceded four league goals in 2024 at the time of writing. For the second season running, the title is in their hands, but this time they have Declan Rice. One would imagine a hefty portion of the agent fees the Gunners paid over the past 12 months went towards bringing the English midfielder in from the London Stadium. However, it's been well worth the expenditure.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa and Tottenham put some of the bigger spenders to shame with their transfer business. The pair are hotly contesting the occupation of fourth place, although depending on how the coefficients finish, both teams could be playing Champions League football next season.

£25 million - £35 million

Liverpool, Manchester United

The contrast in fortunes between these two clubs this season, despite having a similar amount spent in this particular area, is staggering. For Liverpool, they have returned to their peak after a slight dip last season. With the top three teams separated by just a single point, the Reds will believe that they can walk away with the Premier League title as Jurgen Klopp bows out at Anfield. Signings such as Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis MacAllister have contributed to the agent fees, but have been more than worth the investment.

The same cannot be said for Manchester United. After an impressive first season under Erik ten Hag, things have considerably dropped off. Signings such as Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund could come good, but have not yet hit the heights expected of them and have been affected by injury. Two of the stand-out players for the Red Devils this season have been Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, both of whom came through the club's academy.

£35 million +

Manchester City, Chelsea

How to spend money effectively versus how to spend it horribly. A perfect comparison. These two clubs have the highest squad valuations in the entirety of the Premier League, as well as the highest agent expenditure. Yet only one is consistently challenging for titles while the other is floundering in mid-table obscurity.

Manchester City are not afraid of bringing in big names to improve their squad to take them to the next level. They have done so with Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland and Josko Gvardiol in recent years. They spent a pretty penny while doing so. But it always pays off as it is part of a strategic plan.

On the other hand, Chelsea appear to just throw the cash without any rhyme or reason. That lack of structure is what has ultimately cost them. Both these two clubs have FFP investigations looming over them. The sheer amount they have spent on agents' fees will be enough to raise a few eyebrows.