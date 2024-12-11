Sergio Perez had a more than disappointing Formula 1 season this year as he finished eighth in the Drivers' Championship, 285 points behind his world champion teammate. However, the Mexican did top the table for something this year - the Destructors' Championship.

In a season where Max Verstappen took home his fourth world title and McLaren claimed the Constructors' Championship, one driver kept a clean slate, causing no damage to his car.

Car Damages in 2024 Revealed

Sergio Perez was the most expensive in terms of car damage

Perez racked up a bill of £3.81 million, according to data published by MostlyF1.com, after he crashed out in five races this year, including a particularly bad incident in Monaco. The crash saw Perez collide with both of Haas’ drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, on the opening lap, before the trio slammed into the barriers.

Reinforcing his abysmal year, the 34-year-old also crashed out in the final race of the year in Abu Dhabi after colliding with Valtteri Bottas, also on the first lap. He admitted after the race that the incident summed up his very difficult year.

Driver car damage in 2024 season Position Driver Cost 1. Sergio Perez £3,810,000 2. Alex Albon £3,660,000 3. George Russell £2,610,000 4. Logan Sargeant £2,360,000 5. Carlos Sainz Jr £2,260,000 6. Franco Colapinto £2,190,000 7. Yuki Tsunoda £1,690,000 8. Fernando Alonso £1,540,000 9. Lance Stroll £1,480,000 10. Zhou Guanyu £1,110,000 11. Kevin Magnussen £1,020,000 12. Daniel Ricciardo £957,925 13. Charles Leclerc £946,167 14. Esteban Ocon £787,819 15. Max Verstappen £714,005 16. Oscar Piastri £450,742 17. Nico Hulkenberg £372,352 18. Lando Norris £330,805 19. Oliver Bearman £325,318 20. Lewis Hamilton £250,848 21. Valtteri Bottas £97,897 =21. Liam Lawson £97,897 23. Pierre Gasly £0

Williams’ Alex Albon narrowly missed out on pole for the Destructors' Championship, amassing £3.66 million in damages. George Russell (£2.61m), Logan Sargeant (£2.36m), and Carlos Sainz Jr (£2.26m) completed the top five for damages totalled. Verstappen, despite his aggressive driving style, caused just £714,005 in damages, placing him 15th in the unofficial Destructors' Championship. But for the first time in F1 history, one driver did not cause any damage to their car throughout the entire campaign.

No Damage Caused by Pierre Gasly

Alpine will be delighted with their driver

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly is the only driver in history to achieve this feat, particularly impressive in a year when it seemed there were incidents happening at every turn. The Frenchman, who placed 10th overall in the Drivers' Championship and seventh in Abu Dhabi, expressed his joy and satisfaction at the historic title he achieved.

Gasly said: “I’m so happy, it was a very long season. We had one target coming to Abu Dhabi – it was to secure that sixth place in the Constructors'. Our target was achieved. There was also the Drivers’ Championship with Nico (Hulkenberg) where we were within a point coming into the last race, so we knew whoever beat the other would get that 10th spot in the championship, which I managed to get in the end.