Key Takeaways The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League tournament introduces a new format, which has brought with it a number of exciting clashes hosted in England.

Aston Villa fans eager to witness European nights for the first time in 41 years have been put off by eye-watering ticket prices, even greater than that of the competition's mainstays.

Meanwhile, a midweek night out at Anfield with Arne Slot's Liverpool could cost as little as £9.

The opening round of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League campaign is just around the corner, and fans are gearing up for what they'll hope will be a prosperous season for their club. This installment of the competition has brought with it a breath of fresh air, through a new format, which will see each participant pitted against a different opponent for each of the eight rounds in the league phase.

That said, there are some exciting clashes to look forward to, and what better way to enjoy these blockbuster events than by witnessing them live in the flesh?

Given the pure prestige of some of the fixtures in question, however, there may be a little damage done to bank accounts in the process of securing attendance, but ticket prices generally vary between clubs. For example, in Germany, access to Bayern Munich's highly-reputed Allianz Arena could cost as little as €19 (£16) for a standing space, and at least €50 (£42) for a seat.

Comparatively, some prices in England can spiral out of hand, and Aston Villa proved this was the case, landing under severe criticism after releasing extortionate fees for seats at Villa Park. The Midlands-based side shocked the Premier League landscape previously after joining Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool as participants from the country in the continental competition, but they haven't exactly got off to the best start in the eyes of fans.

All things considered, here is a rundown of the prices each English club is charging for their forthcoming European ties.

UEFA Champions League Adult ticket prices for English clubs Team Price Range Arsenal £42.60 - £106.80* Aston Villa £70 - £97 Liverpool £9 - £61 Manchester City £37.50 - £62.50 *UEFA Champions League fixtures are included with the Arsenal season ticket

Arsenal

Gunners offer strong season ticket benefits

The Gunners were assigned a relatively fair set of fixtures in the UCL's new format, and at the Emirates, they will host French champions Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Shakhtar Donetsk, AS Monaco and Dinamo Zagreb.

Fans are being asked to cough up a sizable fee to watch these clashes live, and given the tie with PSG is undoubtedly one of the spectacles of the entire league phase, it has been classified as Category A, with the club charging at least £74.30, which could reach up to £106.80 for a better view.

In contrast, the remaining three games have been classed as Category B, with a significantly lower price range. For those simply looking to enjoy watching Mikel Arteta and his men in the classic red and white for a UCL clash, perhaps it may be worth considering these ties, with adult tickets available between £42.60 and £62.20.

Aston Villa

Villans under scrutiny for eye-watering prices

Aston Villa will soon be making their first foray into Champions League football, after 41 years, but the club's top brass have come under major scrutiny after releasing frustratingly high ticket prices.

Nonetheless, some of the continent's strongest heavyweights will be featuring at the midlands club, and it seems the Villans are looking to take full advantage of the opportunity. Six-time competition winners Bayern Munich and two-time champions, Juventus, will all be locking horns with Unai Emery's men in England, as well as Bologna and Scottish outfit, Celtic.

Fans will be asked to fork out an eye-watering £85 to view any of the aforementioned four clashes, and up to £97 for those eager to secure the best seats in the stadium. Season ticket holders keep a small portion of this fee, and are offered a discounted price range of £70 to £82.

Liverpool

A night out at Anfield could cost as little as £9

As Liverpool head back into the Champions League, this time with newly-appointed Arne Slot at the helm, supporters will be excited to see what's in store for the Reds this season. If they are to travel deep into the knockouts, however, they'll first have to navigate through a tricky league phase, with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen contending for points at Merseyside. Both were top-flight champions in their respective leagues and will be joined by Bologna and Lille as the European teams travelling to Anfield this year.

Despite the club's massive prestige, the doors of Anfield are always kept accessible to the team's fan faithful, and it is no different for this term's European schedule. To reserve a seat, albeit a distant one from the pitch high in the Main Stand, supporters are asked to part ways with just £9 at the very least. Standing closer to the action will require a little more investment, and tickets may cost between £30, rising up to a potential of £61.

Manchester City

Tickets at the Etihad are significantly less than Villa Park and the Emirates

After crashing out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last term at the hands of eventual winners, Real Madrid, Manchester City arrive in the 2024/25 edition with a point to prove. The Sky Blues will open their account for the campaign with a home clash against Italian champions, Inter Milan, and will also host Sparta Praha, Feyernoord and Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite Manchester City's prolonged dominance over the Premier League, the price to witness Pep Guardiola's powerhouse of a team has not usually been considered among the pricier options. In fact, only three other top-division clubs charge a lower price for a season ticket than the Citizens.

As such, they will be charging much less than Arsenal and Aston Villa, and similar to Liverpool, for attendance on their European nights this season, with a fee of just £37.50 sufficient to book a seat. Fans in search of a better view of the pitch will be charged extra, but a single ticket will cost no more than £62.50 for adults.