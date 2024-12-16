The Formula 1 scene is always pricey, as you can imagine, with cars as powerful as what the people behind the wheel are driving. However, it is not just the cars that are expensive; the drivers also command a hefty salary throughout the season, as well as the engineering teams. It is a very complex industry, but the same standards apply as they do in most sports; if you want to make money, you have to spend money. But with that in mind, some drivers can cost more than their value to the team, but who could those drivers be?

Nico Hulkenberg Best Value For Money

He cost Haas just over $60,000 per point

American team, Haas, tied down Nico Hulkenberg to a new contract in 2023, securing him for a salary of $2 million, which, with his points picked up, meant he became the most cost-effective driver in Formula 1. Picking up 41 points this year, he cost his team $60,341 per point in the season. That cost-effectiveness will not be sticking around as Hulkenberg's stock has risen, with a new contract with German team, Audi, on a reported $5 million contract as he joins for the team's debut season.

Max Verstappen & Lewis Hamilton's Cost Per Point in 2024

They came in at 11th and 12th respectively

Close

Max Verstappen may have delivered another World Championship to Red Bull this season, but that is not enough to make him the most value for money driver in F1. The Dutch driver picked up 437 points this season, but, like Lewis Hamilton, a pricey contract is what ranks him so low on this list. With a reported salary of $50 million, when including his bonuses and just shy of $1 million in crash damages, the champion cost his side $173,707 per point. Hamilton, on $57 million, picked up 223 points, which meant Mercedes were paying the Brit great a whopping $258,049.

How much every F1 driver cost per point (2024) Position Driver Team Cost per point 18. Valtteri Bottas Stake $10,375,000 17. Zhou Guanyu Stake $854,750 16. Alex Albon Williams $638,729 15. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $420,843 14. Kevin Magnussen Haas $401,250 13. Esteban Ocon Alpine $331,522 12. Pierre Gasly Alpine $285,714 11. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes $258,049 10. Max Verstappen Red Bull $173,707 9. Lance Stroll Aston Martin $161,958 8. Sergio Perez Red Bull $160,270 7. George Russell Mercedes $107,465 6. Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls $105,300 5. Lando Norris McLaren $94,711 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari $79,233 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren $77,312 2. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari $76,210 1. Nico Hulkenberg Haas $60,341

Stake Most Costly Per Point in 2024

A bad season for Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu