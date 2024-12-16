The Formula 1 scene is always pricey, as you can imagine, with cars as powerful as what the people behind the wheel are driving. However, it is not just the cars that are expensive; the drivers also command a hefty salary throughout the season, as well as the engineering teams. It is a very complex industry, but the same standards apply as they do in most sports; if you want to make money, you have to spend money. But with that in mind, some drivers can cost more than their value to the team, but who could those drivers be?

Nico Hulkenberg Best Value For Money

He cost Haas just over $60,000 per point

Nico Hulkenberg

American team, Haas, tied down Nico Hulkenberg to a new contract in 2023, securing him for a salary of $2 million, which, with his points picked up, meant he became the most cost-effective driver in Formula 1. Picking up 41 points this year, he cost his team $60,341 per point in the season. That cost-effectiveness will not be sticking around as Hulkenberg's stock has risen, with a new contract with German team, Audi, on a reported $5 million contract as he joins for the team's debut season.

Max Verstappen & Lewis Hamilton's Cost Per Point in 2024

They came in at 11th and 12th respectively

Max Verstappen may have delivered another World Championship to Red Bull this season, but that is not enough to make him the most value for money driver in F1. The Dutch driver picked up 437 points this season, but, like Lewis Hamilton, a pricey contract is what ranks him so low on this list. With a reported salary of $50 million, when including his bonuses and just shy of $1 million in crash damages, the champion cost his side $173,707 per point. Hamilton, on $57 million, picked up 223 points, which meant Mercedes were paying the Brit great a whopping $258,049.

How much every F1 driver cost per point (2024)

Position

Driver

Team

Cost per point

18.

Valtteri Bottas

Stake

$10,375,000

17.

Zhou Guanyu

Stake

$854,750

16.

Alex Albon

Williams

$638,729

15.

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

$420,843

14.

Kevin Magnussen

Haas

$401,250

13.

Esteban Ocon

Alpine

$331,522

12.

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

$285,714

11.

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

$258,049

10.

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

$173,707

9.

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

$161,958

8.

Sergio Perez

Red Bull

$160,270

7.

George Russell

Mercedes

$107,465

6.

Yuki Tsunoda

Racing Bulls

$105,300

5.

Lando Norris

McLaren

$94,711

4.

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

$79,233

3.

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

$77,312

2.

Carlos Sainz Jr

Ferrari

$76,210

1.

Nico Hulkenberg

Haas

$60,341

Stake Most Costly Per Point in 2024

A bad season for Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu