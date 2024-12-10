The 2024 Formula One season came to an end this past weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Max Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive World Championship title, in a race which also saw Lewis Hamilton bid a very emotional farewell to Mercedes after 12 remarkable seasons.

Red Bull driver, Verstappen, dominated the start of the season, carrying on from one of the most dominating seasons in Formula 1 history in 2023. The 27-year-old looked set to clinch this season's championship unrivalled, as he won four of the opening five races. However, the action-packed season saw eight different race winners, the most since 2012, including first-time wins for Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who eventually got over the line to secure the Constructors' Championship for McLaren.

Super Licence Fees For 2025

Every driver must pay a fee to enter the season