Recently crowned F1 Constructors’ Champions, McLaren, face a large increase in their entry fee to compete in Formula 1 next season due to their recent success.

The Formula 1 governing body, the FIA, levies a fee on all teams based on their previous season's performance. This is based on their finishing positions and also the points they have accumulated in the previous year. As a result of winning the F1 Constructors' Championship, McLaren faces an eye-watering bill of over $6.1 million to enter the F1 2025 season.

McLaren Hit With Highest Fee After Constructors' Championship Win

They will have to pay $6.1m to enter next season

Lando Norris’ recent win in Abu Dhabi gave McLaren their first Constructors' Championship win in 26 years. In the three previous seasons, they hadn't managed to finish in the top three of the standings, regularly being topped by Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari. Therefore, the entry fee they are going to pay next season following their win is almost as much as what they've had to pay for the last three years combined ($6.4 million). It is also worth noting that McLaren's entry fee for next season is bigger than that of Aston Martin, Alpine, RB, Haas, Williams, and Sauber combined.

Red Bull's Fee Decreases

Sergio Perez' struggles led to Red Bull having a poor season

A disappointing season for Red Bull, more so Sergio Perez, saw them finish third and not in the top two of the Constructors' Championship for the first time since 2019, which also means they have the biggest year-on-year decrease of any team. Christian Horner's side faces an entry fee of $4.7 million this year, which is $2.7 million less than what they paid last year.

The FIA will get just under $26 million in entry fees from the teams for the 2025 season, which is $2 million more than what they raised for the 2024 season. Despite this, teams do earn and collect more prize money from Formula One.