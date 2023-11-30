Highlights Max Verstappen had the lowest damage costs and won his third world title, proving his skill as a driver and saving Red Bull money.

George Russell had a relatively low-cost season despite finishing eighth in the Drivers' Championship, providing some consolation for a disappointing season.

Logan Sargeant had the highest damage costs of all drivers, resulting in a significant financial setback for Williams and raising concerns about sustainability.

This year’s season of Formula 1 posed a new challenge for the teams. As if engineering and manufacturing a car wasn't enough, teams now had to factor in the $140 million cost cap on each driver’s car, meaning they had to completely rethink their financial strategy.

Now the 2023 season has come to its conclusion, with Max Verstappen winning his third world title, we can now see how much damage each driver caused and just how much they cost their team due to damage to their car. According to a new report from SI, the total damage costs between all the drivers stood at a whopping $39.42 million.

Fortunately for us, the cost has been broken down per driver, showing us just how much each driver cost their team due to crashes and damage done to their vehicles. So, without further ado, let's take a look at who did the most damage, and who did the least!

FINAL 2023 DRIVER STANDINGS - TOP 10 Driver Points Max Verstappen 575 Sergio Perez 285 Lewis Hamilton 234 Fernando Alonso 206 Charles Leclerc 206 Lando Norris 205 Carlos Sainz Jr 200 George Russell 175 Oscar Piastri 97 Lance Stroll 74

Max Verstappen: $340,000

Max Verstappen is clearly the most successful and efficient driver in Formula 1 right now, after having the lowest damage costs, yet also finishing every single race of the season and finishing the season in first place. Another world title for the Dutchman, and also a relatively cheap season for Red Bull in terms of damage done. Of course, you can easily say he has the best car, but you've still got to have the skill to be able to drive it. It's safe to say Verstappen has said skill. Another title in the bag, another Constructors' Championship in the bag, and compared to some, a very cheap damage bill.

George Russell: $670,000

As labelled by George Russell himself as ‘one of the worst seasons of my career,’ the 2023 season saw the Mercedes driver finish eighth in the Drivers' Championship. Despite crashing into a wall at the Singapore Grand Prix, and the engine breaking down in Melbourne earlier on in the season, Russell managed to keep his damage costs relatively low. He kept them lower than his more experienced teammate Lewis Hamilton anyway, so if there's not much to brag about from the season just gone, maybe that will have to do for the relatively new face in Formula 1.

Valtteri Bottas: $700,000

Despite crashing at the Las Vegas and the Japanese Grand Prix respectively, Bottas’ costs remained relatively low in comparison to other drivers this season. Keeping it under the $1,000,000 mark will keep his team in some way happy, but they'll want an even cheaper season next time round. As for Bottas, he ended the season with just 10 points to his name, finishing way down in 15th. From the highs of driving for Mercedes and challenging every week, to the reality of driving for Alfa Romeo. Still, not a very expensive season on the damage front.

Fernando Alonso: $830,000

What do they say about age just being a number? Well, the Spanish veteran managed to finish the 2023 season in fourth place, behind just Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Hamilton. Not only that, however, he also had the fourth-lowest damage costs of all the drivers, something we're sure Aston Martin are absolutely delighted about. Despite this, on reflecting on Aston Martin’s season following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Alonso believes “we’re better than that." They'll certainly be one to watch next season then if that is the case! Can they finally break the Red Bull dominance? Or is that asking too much?

Lewis Hamilton: $880,000

Let's be honest, it's not been a season to remember for Mercedes and certainly for Lewis Hamilton. Used to winning every race, or at least competing in every race, to struggling to get on that top spot. On finishing third in the Drivers' Championship this year, without a race win to his name, Hamilton admitted “it’s not been a great year.” However, Mercedes were subject to low damage costs and subsequently placed second in the 2023 Constructors’ Championship, just pipping Ferrari to that silver medal.

Zhou Guanyu: $1.2 million

Despite Zhou being involved in one of F1’s most horrifying crashes at the British Grand Prix this season, his damage costs remained relatively low. His car was flipped over, meaning he later came out and said: “I don’t know how I survived.” Considering the nature of the crash, you would imagine that's where most of the $1.2m was spent for Alfa Romeo. Still, not bad considering how bad it looked and the fact that was just one race. Eventually, Guanyu finished the season in 18th place, earning himself and his team six points.

Yuki Tsunoda: $1.25 million

The Japanese driver’s early exit from the Singapore Grand Prix after a collision with Sergio Perez left his car with immense damage, probably taking up a rather large lump of the $1.25m AlphaTauri had to spend on his car this season. However, he still managed to pick up 17 points throughout the season, finishing in a respectable 14th place, above the likes of Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo. They'll still be hoping for less spending on damages next year, however, and will hopefully not see a repeat of the Singapore GP.

Lando Norris: $1.45 million

The McLaren driver suffered a huge crash at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is expected to have cost his team remarkably. Despite this, Norris achieved sixth place after successful British, Hungarian, Japanese, Brazilian, Singapore, and US Grands Prix. Although the Brit will reflect on the season in a relatively positive light, he will know there's more to come from both himself and the McLaren. The end to his Las Vegas Grand Prix experience was a real shame, something he'll be hoping to put right next season. Still, a season of plenty of positives for both Norris personally and McLaren as a team.

Nyck de Vries/Daniel Ricciardo: $1.52 million

Having impressed last season on his F1 debut, De Vries has admitted this year that there has been ‘too many mistakes’ in his 2023 season, including crashing into a wall at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which subsequently ended his race. He also picked up damage to the front wing at the Miami Grand Prix.

Nico Hülkenberg: $1.55 million

At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hülkenberg crashed immediately after the red flag, with the rear of the car colliding with the barrier. He later admitted this was ‘driver error’, no doubt costing Haas profoundly. Costing his team $1.55m, we're now really getting into the expensive side of things when it comes to crashes in Formula 1. Not only do they, of course, look back, but they also hit the wallet pretty bad, too!

Charles Leclerc: $1.91 million

Before finishing fifth in the Drivers' Championship at the end of the 2023 season, Leclerc suffered early season crashes which he later insisted were ‘mistakes’ and a result of bad luck, but no doubt set back Ferrari financially. Nearly $2m spent on damages for The Prancing Horse is not something they'd want to make a habit of. There's no doubting the talent behind the wheel of a Ferrari, but the damage costs are steadily creeping up, with Carlos Sainz himself yet to feature on the list...

Oscar Piastri: $2.27 million

Unfortunately, Piastri’s first big accident occurred during this year’s Formula 1 season after he crashed into the wall during the Dutch Grand Prix practice session, resulting in notable damage to his car. When you're talking over $2m in damages, you know it's becoming quite a concern. Whether he crashed a lot or not, the times he did crash were clearly expensive ones to fix. With Norris also costing over $1m, that's quite a lot of money heading out of McLaren due to driver/car error.

Pierre Gasly: $2.42 million

After crashing at the infamously difficult Degner Curve at the Japanese Grand Prix, Gasly would have cost Alpine significantly after his wheel was ripped off when hitting the barriers. Overall, the French driver’s season meant he finished mid-table in 11th place. Nearly costing his $2.5m isn't ideal, but when you take into consideration the high damage caused in that one incident, it could've been a whole lot worse for both Gasly and Alpine. Still, they'll want a reduction in costs next season, that is for sure.

Kevin Magnussen: $2.57 million

During the Mexico City Grand Prix, Magnussen suffered a huge crash while traveling 140mph, causing the car to catch fire. It is expected that the Haas driver’s 2023 season was not as he expected, after not only costing his team significantly, but also finishing 19th in F1. He managed just three points in the season, largely overwhelming for someone with his experience. Not only that, he cost his team a significant amount of money when it came to damage costs. All in all, a season to forget for both Magnussen and Haas. Massive improvements needed for next season and beyond.

Alexander Albon: $2.78 million

His Australian Grand Prix crash, caused by a spike in tyre temperatures, meant the driver lost control of the car and collided with the barrier. The high speed crash meant significant cost for the Williams team. We're edging very close to the $3m bracket now, which means some of the crashes are getting bigger, or some of the drivers/cars are becoming more unreliable. Having to fork out just shy of $3m on damages alone is not what you want in an already expensive sport like Formula 1.

Lance Stroll: $2.83 million

The Canadian’s qualifiers for the Singapore Grand Prix came to an early close after suffering a grave accident at the end of Q1. This caused monumental repairs to be needed on his AMR23. Stroll has cut a rather frustrated figure throughout the 2023 season, clearly feeling he and his car haven't performed to the best of their ability. Despite this, he did manage to finish 10th in the Drivers' Championship, obtaining 74 points along the way. However, that's a long way off his teammate Alonso, which won't please the team or Stroll himself.

Esteban Ocon: $2.99 million

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon picked up substantial damage to his car after driving over a drain cover dislodged by Carlos Sainz in the early stages of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. It's not known just how much that individual incident cost him and the team, but in the 2023 season as a whole, Ocon cost his nearly just shy of $3m. Not ideal. Not ideal at all. They'll certainly want to reduce those costs next year.

Sergio Perez: $3.22 million

Well, well, well. Did you expect a Red Bull driver to be so high up on the expense list?! Sergio Perez, let's not be mistaken, had a pretty successful season after coming second to his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, however, numerous incidents resulted in him leaving the track and costing his team a pretty penny in damages. $3.22m to be precise, a hell of a lot more than his Dutch teammate, who remember cost his team the least! For example, the Mexican Grand Prix left his car with significant damage after leaving the track on the first corner of the race.

Carlos Sainz: $3.64 million

After the shock of a Red Bull driver sitting in third, how about a Ferrari driver sitting in second! During the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Sainz hit a raised drain cover. He was therefore penalised due to the need for substantial repairs, which eventually ruined Ferrari’s chances of coming second in the Constructors' Championship. It was a harsh penalty, as it wasn't Sainz or Ferrari's fault, something they kicked up a fuss about throughout the weekend. However, costing over $3.6m in damages isn't sustainable, and isn't ideal at all. They'll be looking to reduce those costs MASSIVELY next season.

Logan Sargeant: $4.33 million

We have arrived! The most expensive driver in the Formula 1 season when it comes to car damages! Logan Sargeant is the unfortunate culprit as he was the driver with the highest damage costs this season. After crashing into barriers during several race weeks, his team were faced with an outstanding financial setback. Williams are clearly struggling with the cost cap, so this is not a good look for the youngster who is yet to re-sign a 2024 contract with the team. Nearly $4.5m spent on car damages alone?! It's simply not sustainable!