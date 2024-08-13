Highlights Lewis Richardson's bronze-winning performance at Paris Olympics proved to be Team GB's most expensive medal.

Cycling emerged as one of the most successful events at the Games, with medals costing £2.7m each.

Boxing's future in the 2028 Olympics is in question amid disagreements between the IOC and AIBA.

A recent report has emerged revealing that Team GB’s solitary bronze medal won in boxing cost UK Sport a whopping £12m in funding. According to said report, UK Sport funnelled £246m into the Olympics cycle in Paris, with athletics providing the best return and hockey rather dismally raking in the worst.

However, when it comes to action inside the squared circle, Lewis Richardson was the only boxer out of the six competing at this year’s Games to finish in the top three, winning a bronze medal in the welterweight class; his medal proving to be Great Britain’s most expensive of the lot.

Boxing’s future under the Olympic umbrella in 2028, however, is currently in doubt due to the ongoing disagreements between the International Olympics Committee and the International Boxing Association. It is not listed on the schedule in Los Angeles in four years’ time.

Team GB's Performance at Paris Olympics

Team GB managed to haul 65 medals in the French capital, which is well within the target of 50 to 70 that they set prior to the Games taking place. On average, each of these medals cost Team GB £3.7m after UK Sport invested a staggering £245.8m into the event, with some funding coming from the government and the National Lottery’s income.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Team GB's one and only medal in boxing at the Paris Olympics cost £12m.

Cycling received the most amount of investment, costing £29.3m and Great Britain managed to win 11 medals, which saw Tim Pidcock pick up the gold medal in the men’s cross-country, as well as the women’s sprint team securing a gold medal of their own inside the velodrome. This meant that each cycling medal from Paris cost £2.7 million.

Cycling was definitely one of the more successful medal returns at the Games, so UK Sport can say ‘money well spent’ in that department!

Rowing (£23.8m), sailing (£22.8m) and athletics (£22.8m) rounded out the final four spots to receive the most funding, with the former seeing eight medals won (three golds), two in the second event (gold for Ellie Aldridge) and 10 medals in the latter, which was capped by Keely Hodgkinson’s awesome 800m victory. Rowing and athletics proved to be a largely successful area in terms of medals won, so, much like cycling, it could be said that UK Sport may be very happy with the returns from those events.

Selected Paris Olympics funding for Team GB Sport Funding award type Funding amount Athletics World Class Programme £22,766,243 Boxing World Class Programme £12,075,886 Canoeing World Class Programme £13,943,804 Cycling World Class Programme £29,314,683 Diving World Class Programme £8,911,163 Equestrian World Class Programme £12,353,367 Gymnastics World Class Programme £13,445,737 Hockey World Class Programme £13,689,907 Rowing World Class Programme £23,794,482 Sailing World Class Programme £22,800,520 Swimming World Class Programme £18,928,318 Triathlon World Class Programme £7,246,639

With these three events, the two sailing medals won cost the most (£11.4m) while the hauls for rowing (£2.98m) and athletics (£2.23m) cost the least per medal. The third-highest cost per medal after sailing and boxing was Caden Cunnigham’s silver medal win in taekwondo in the 80+kg category, which saw £8.3m come out of the budget.

One of the higher investments to produce the worst medal return was hockey (£13.6m in funding), which saw both the men's and women’s teams eliminated at the quarter-final stage. The men lost on penalties to India, while the women would be defeated by eventual champions Netherlands.

With expectations prior to the Games being high for both sets of hockey teams, it may be seen as a huge failure by UK Sport to put so much funding into it for such a small return.

Judo (£6.4m) and modern pentathlon (£5.7m) were also two of the highest-funded sports to not return from the Games with any medals. It is also worth noting that Tommy Fleetwood's silver in the golf came at no cost whatsoever for Team GB, as the sport is not funded for the Olympics.