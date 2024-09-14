Key Takeaways Manchester United earn the most money from kit sponsorship in the Premier League.

Chelsea are currently the only club to make no money from a front of shirt sponsor.

Liverpool and Arsenal are behind Manchester City in the list, despite making more money from their kit providers.

The amount of money Premier League teams spend each season in order to compete is staggering. Last summer alone £1.9 billion was spent on signing new players, while the record stands at over £2 billion. In order to splash the cash to such an extent, clubs have to earn that money back through other means.

One of the biggest sources of revenue for these outfits is sponsorships. The logos of other brands and companies are ablaze across all Premier League kits. It's now been revealed, via The Sun, which clubs make the most money from these deals, with the team at the top earning more than 27 times the amount as those who sit at the bottom.

Premier League Teams Sponsorship Revenue 2024/25 Rank Club Kit Supplier Value Front of Shirt Sleeve Sponsor Total Value 1 Manchester United £90m £60m £20m £170m 2 Manchester City £70m £60m £20m £150m 3 Liverpool £75m £50m £12m £137m 4 Arsenal £75m £40m £10m £125m 5 Tottenham £50m £50m £10m £110m 6 Newcastle £40m £25m £7.5m £72.5m 7 Chelsea £60m £0m £8m £68m 8 Aston Villa £17m £20m £2m £39m 9 Everton £2m £18m £1.5m £21.5m =9 Leicester £4m £15m £2.5m £21.5m 11 West Ham £7m £12m £2m £21m 12 Brighton £5m £10m £2m £17m 13 Crystal Palace £4m £10m £2m £16m =13 Wolves £4m £10m £2m £16m 15 Fulham £2m £10m £3.75m £15.75m 16 Nottingham Forest £3m £7m £1m £11m 17 Bournemouth £2m £7m £1.5m £10.5m 18 Southampton £1.2m £8m £1m £10.2m 19 Brentford £1.5m £6m £2m £9.5m 20 Ipswich £1m £4m £1m £6m

Manchester United Top the Charts

The Red Devils lead the way in all categories

While they may no longer be the dominant force they once were on the pitch, Manchester United have maintained their stranglehold at the top of the sponsorship charts. The Red Devils are the outright leaders in kit value, with Adidas producing the best third kit in the Premier League as part of their £90m investment in the club. They are also tied first with noisy neighbours Manchester City for front of kit and sleeve sponsors, bringing the Old Trafford outfit's total to a whopping £170m.

As for the champions, their slightly lower kit valuation sees them fall just short with a final figure of £150m. Liverpool and Arsenal both make more than Pep Guardiola's side from their jersey providers, but their lower sponsorships mean they fall to third and fourth respectively.

The Europa League places, for lack of a better term, fall to Tottenham and Newcastle, although the drop between fifth and sixth is a staggering one. Daniel Levy's Lilywhites come away with a total value that is £37.5m more than the Magpies, leaving Spurs as the final team to break the £100m mark.

The Blues cut ties with Infinite Athlete after one year

There's every chance that had they secured a shirt sponsor for the start of this season, Chelsea would've found themselves much further towards the top of the list. However, the Blues started the campaign with a blank shirt after failing to secure a new sponsor after their short-term deal with Infinite Athlete expired.

Todd Boehly's club found themselves facing a similar prospect at the same time last season, but inked a short-term deal with the sports technology company as they looked to sought a new sponsor for the current term. Having failed to do so and Infinite Athlete not willing to take on another stopgap agreement, Chelsea began the season without a sponsor on the front of their shirt, meaning the revenue in this area lands itself at £0.

They do have one interesting inclusion in their third kit. The West Londoners can be seen sporting an upwards Nike 'swoosh' on their shirts, with a second tick adjoined to it. This is to celebrate the growth of women's football, where Chelsea have been dominant of late thanks to their five consecutive Women's Super League titles.

Ipswich Sit Rock Bottom

The Tractor Boys have risen from League One to the top flight in two years

It may be of little shock to find that Ipswich, sponsored by celebrity fan Ed Sheeran, are rock bottom of the standings given their remarkable rise as they returned to the promised land this season. The Tractor Boys were in League One when Kieran McKenna took over, but in two full seasons, the former Man United coach turned the clubs fortunes around, leading them to the Premier League. As a result, their smaller name value has meant they have only brought in a total of £6m from their kits. This is just above Brentford, who sit with £9.5m

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brentford did not release a new home kit for the 2024/25 season.

Southampton join their newly promoted rivals in the bottom three, with the Saints walking away with just £10.2m. The standings look much better for last year's Championship victors Leicester, as their status as former Premier League champions has helped them find themselves in the top half of the sponsorship table.