Through some very solid work in the transfer window in recent years, Real Madrid have built one of the most impressive young squads in all of football. With the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Thibaut Courtois all playing for the team, and Kylian Mbappe on the way this summer, their payroll is pretty hefty.

Toni Kroos was the club's highest-paid player, earning ... but his decision to retire at the end of the 2023/24 season means the club will get his salary off of the books. How do the rest of the team's wages stack up, though? Who will replace the midfielder as the richest earner, and how does Mbappe compare to his new teammates?

Real Madrid salaries Player Position Weekly salary Nico Paz AM £6,620 Joselu FW £41,375 Andriy Lunin GK £46,505 Arda Guler AM £86,060 Fran Garcia LB £86,225 Brahim Diaz AM £120,649 Nacho Fernandez CB £141,336 Kepa Arrizabalaga GK £148,949 Lucas Vazquez RB £155,238 Ferland Mendy LB £172,450 Dani Ceballos CM £172,450 Dani Carvajal RB £172,450 Eduardo Camavinga CM £206,874 Aurelien Tchouameni DM £206,874 Rodrygo FW £206,874 Antonio Rudiger CB £241,298 Eder Militao CB £241,298 Kylian Mbappe FW £246,153 Thibaut Courtois GK £248,249 Federico Valverde CM £275,887 Jude Bellingham AM £344,735 Vinicius Jr FW £344,735 Luka Modric CM £362,113 David Alaba LB £372,373

In a team filled to the brim with superstars, it should come as no real surprise that there are just five players at Real Madrid who earn less than £100,000-a-week. Nico Paz earns significantly less than anyone else in the team, on just £6,620-a-week. From there, there's a significant jump to Joselu, with the former Stoke man on a weekly wage of £41,375. Andriy Lunin, Arda Guler and Fran Garcia all also earn less than £100k a week.

Seven players earn between £100,000 and £200,000-a-week, with Brahim Diaz, Nacho Fernandez, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Lucas Vasquez, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos and Dani Carvajal all falling in that bracket. Just making more than £200,000-a-week, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo all make the exact same amount of money, taking home £206,874 every week.

Antonio Rudiger

£241,298

After an accomplished run at Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger joined Real Madrid for free in 2022, but he earned a massive wage in the process. The German centre-back takes home £241,298-a-week, and after a slow start to life in Spain, he's now found his feet and more than justifies the amount of money that he's paid by the club every single week.

His leadership at the back has been vital for Los Blancos in the last two years, and it's hard to imagine they'd have been quite as impressive this year if they didn't have his presence in the heart of defence.

Eder Militao

£241,298

Standing alongside Rudiger is his partner Eder Militao. Coincidentally, the centre-back is also on the exact same wage as his partner. While he's dealt with his fair share of injury issues, the 26-year-old rarely puts a foot wrong whenever he's available for Madrid and standing in the backline.

He was limited to just 13 games during the 2023/24 season, but if he's figured things out, and will be healthy and available on a more regular basis next season, there's no doubt that he'll be worth every penny of his weekly wage. The 26-year-old still has years left in his prime.

Thibaut Courtois

£248,249

Having missed almost the entirety of the 2023/24 season, Thibaut Courtois' importance to Real Madrid has been highlighted in his absence. The shot-stopper is on a significant amount of money, but he's earned it all through his fine performances for the club in recent years. His efforts in goal during the Champions League final played a major role in their triumph over Borussia Dortmund.

After tearing his ACL last year, Los Blancos brought Kepa in on loan to replace the Belgian, but his struggles only exemplified how crucial Courtois is. He's not cheap, but the former Chelsea man is worth it.

Kylian Mbappe

£246,153

While he's one of the best players in the world, and will undoubtedly be the best player at the Bernabeu next season, Kylian Mbappe will be earning less than five other players at the club, on £246,153-a-week. That's significantly less than he's been on with PSG, but his arrival will be a game-changer for Madrid.

Having already won a La Liga title and the Champions League this year, adding someone of his talent and calibre to the side is only going to make things even better for the Spaniards. Considering how good he is, his salary will be relatively cheap.

Federico Valverde

£275,887

Having come through Real Madrid's academy, Federico Valverde has spent his entire senior career with Los Blancos and they've repaid him for his loyalty by making him one of the club's highest-paid players. Having made his debut in 2017, the midfielder has played over 250 times for Los Blancos.

Despite this, he's still just 25 years old and has a crucial role in the team. Throughout the 2023/24 season, he played 54 times in all competitions and chipped in with a handful of goals along the way. It's not a bad return for what the club is paying him really.

Jude Bellingham

£344,735

Having arrived with huge fanfare last summer, Jude Bellingham has more than lived up to the hype throughout his first season with Real Madrid. The Englishman has emerged as one of the very best players in the world and his exploits on the pitch were instrumental to the club's success both domestically and in the Champions League.

With 36 goal contributions in 42 appearances throughout the 2023/24 season, Bellingham has been nothing short of sublime for Madrid and if he continues playing at the level he is currently operating at, he will be worth every single penny of the £344,735 that the Spaniards are paying him every single week.

Vinicius Jr

£344,735

The current favourite to win the next Ballon d'Or award, it's been a pretty incredible year for Vinicius Jr. On the pitch, he's been superb for Madrid as they've created history, and off the pitch, he's been paid very handsomely for his efforts. The forward is on just under £350k-a-week and memories of his issues with the club back in 2020 feel like nothing but a distant memory now.

He's truly emerged as one of the most electrifying forwards in all of football, and playing alongside Mbappe next season, there's simply no telling just how much better Vinicius Jr can get in the future. The sky is the limit for the Brazilian.

Luka Modric

£362,113

Despite being 38 years old, Luka Modric still has plenty to offer at Real Madrid and that's been highlighted by the fact that the club have recently offered him a new deal to remain at the Bernabeu after it initially looked like he'd be departing in the summer. The Croatian has been with the side since 2012 and has won a ridiculous amount of silverware in that time.

With a new contract on the cards, there's a chance that Modric is earning significantly less money next season, but as of right now, he's on £362,113-a-week and considering the influence he's had in their superb success over the last decade or so, he's justified his salary and then some.

David Alaba

£372,373

With Kroos' retirement, David Alaba is now the highest earner at the Bernabeu, taking home over £370k every single week. After making a name for himself at Bayern Munich over the course of 11 years and over 400 games, the defender joined Madrid in 2021 and was offered a massive salary to do so.

He had his fair share of injury issues this season and was limited to just 17 appearances in all competitions, but once healthy, he's immediately one of the club's most important players and that is reflected with his status as their highest-paid player right now.

All figures courtesy of Capology and Transfermarkt and accurate as of 04/06/2024