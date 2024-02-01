Highlights Lewis Hamilton is expected to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season, ending his successful tenure with the constructors.

Lewis Hamilton is expected to leave Mercedes at the end of the upcoming Formula 1 season and make a sensational switch to Ferrari for the 2025 campaign, ending his long and successful tenure with Toto Wolff's team.

After a tough time with Mercedes last season, where he failed to win a single Grand Prix and finished third in the Drivers' Championship, the Brit has seemingly made up his mind and wants out of his current contract with the constructors. While the British driver signed a two-year extension with Mercedes back in 2023 until the end of the 2025 season, it is believed that the contract merely has the option to stay for a second year, giving Hamilton a way out at the end of the 2024 season.

The contract Ferrari will offer Lewis Hamilton

According to reports, he could be offered £40m

An announcement is expected later today (1st of February) that will see Ferrari confirm the signing of Lewis Hamilton in a deal reportedly worth £40 million, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

While Mercedes were said to be hopeful of holding onto the seven-time champion for the remainder of his contract, talks between the driver and Ferrari president John Elkann are thought to be advancing rapidly, and it may already be a done deal. In fact, some reports are even claiming that Hamilton and Elkann spoke at every single race during the 2023 season.

Ferrari need to make a decision on their current drivers

It's likely Carlos Sainz Jr will be replaced, rather than Charles Leclerc

Ferrari now have a decision to make themselves and will need to consider their options for Hamilton’s imminent arrival. The most likely option appears to be the Brit pairing with Charles Leclerc, who signed a long-term contract with the Prancing Horse in January, which would mean Carlos Sainz Jr stepping aside.

However, the other option would obviously have to see Ferrari sacrifice Leclerc in order to bring in Hamilton, which could lend itself to negotiate a huge swap deal, which would see Hamilton line up alongside Sainz Jr with Ferrari and Leclerc paired with George Russell at Mercedes in 2025. This, however, is more unlikely, as it's thought Leclerc will 100% be at Ferrari in 2025 and beyond.

The reasons behind Hamilton swapping Mercedes for Ferrari

Despite the huge deal reportedly offered to Hamilton by Ferrari, money is not thought to be a major factor in his upcoming decision, with both teams prepared to offer the driver similarly huge fees to drive for them. Hamilton and his family have made no secret of his admiration for the Italian racing giants, and he has often flirted with the idea of one day driving the famous red car.

Lewis Hamilton's F1 stats (as of 01/02/2024) Drivers' Championships 7 Grands Prix 332 Total Points 4,639.50 Avg. Pts Per Race 13.97 Grand Prix Wins 103 Pole Positions 104 Podiums 197 Avg. GP Position 3.5 All stats taken from F1 Fansite

Another deciding factor could be the fact that Hamilton’s hero Ayrton Senna was set to join Ferrari for the 1995 season before his tragic and untimely death in May 1994. But ultimately, Hamilton’s decision will likely come down to which car he believes gives him the best chance of winning his elusive eighth world championship.

The Brit last won a World Championship in 2020 and will be desperate to add another before he steps away from the grid. Currently 39 years old, Hamilton has stated in the past that he does not want to compete in Formula 1 when he is in his 40s. Therefore, his next move could ultimately decide where he finishes his career.

After a frustrating few years, the racing legend will want to end his career on a high and cement his place in history by capturing one more world championship, putting himself clear of fellow seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.