Lewis Hamilton sent the racing world into a frenzy at the beginning of the 2024 Formula One season when he announced that he would be leaving Mercedes at the end of the campaign and be joining Ferrari.

Now, in 2025, the seven-time world champion is officially a part of the red team, and has once again got the racing world talking. This time by posting a picture of himself in full Ferrari colours for the first time on his social media. Hamilton, who can be seen in the picture dressed from head to toe in red, captioned the post: "First time in red."

His post has over four million likes on Instagram, while the same post has been viewed over 12 million times on X.

Data Analytics Break Down Earnings From Lewis Hamilton's Post

Sponsorlytix on X has analysed Hamilton's post, breaking down the brand value for each company that is featured in the picture.

Their post read: "The racing world is abuzz as Lewis Hamilton announces his move to the iconic Ferrari team! Sponsorlytix analysed his post on X, which generated over eight million engagements, using our AI and algorithms to measure the brand values generated for the sponsors of the team."

Technology company, HP, topped the list of nine brands with a brand value of $62.1k, Shell was second with $52.1k, before Ferrari themselves came in at third with a value of $50k from Hamilton's post.

IBM followed with $48k, VGW ($45.3k), Ceva ($41.5k) and Puma ($40.2k) all topped $40k, while RM and UniCredit rounded off the list with $37.2k and $35.9k respectively.

Sponsorlytix concluded their post by saying: "Every logo placement on Lewis’ kit delivers incredible value, showcasing the synergy between athletes' social media presence and team sponsors. Congratulations to Lewis and Ferrari on this exciting new chapter. Here’s to racing into the future, powered by precision and passion!"

How much Hamilton's first photo earned every sponsor Sponsor Earnings HP $62.1k Shell $52.1k Ferrari $50k IBM $48k VGW $45.3k Ceva $41.5k Puma $40.2k RM $37.2k UniCredit $35.9k

Lewis Hamilton Drives a Ferrari For First Time

The Brit spent some time on the track earlier this week