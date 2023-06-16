Oscar was one of the first high-profile footballers to leave European football for the money elsewhere in world football.

He left Chelsea in 2017 for the riches of the Chinese Super League, becoming one of the best-paid players in history.

The Brazilian was one of the best midfielders in Europe at the time, impressing for Chelsea during his four-and-a-half-year stint.

But many believed Oscar effectively ended his career as a 25-year-old when he opted for a move to Shanghai SIPG, being tempted by the crazy £400,000-per-week that was on offer.

Oscar at Chelsea

Oscar arrived at Chelsea in 2012 as a relatively unknown quantity, signing from Brazilian club Internacional for around £25 million. It proved to be money very well spent.

In his very first start for the club, he scored twice against Juventus and Gianluigi Buffon in the Champions League - including one incredible effort. That's one way to introduce yourself.

He played 64 times in all competitions during his debut season, scoring 12 goals and helping the Blues to win the Europa League.

Similar numbers followed during a trophyless 2013/14 season, where he scored 11 in 47 matches.

But during the 2014/15 campaign, Oscar lifted both the Premier League and League Cup under Jose Mourinho, scoring another seven goals.

Things soon turned sour for Chelsea and Mourinho, although Oscar was still playing consistently under the Portuguese manager until his sacking in December 2015.

Antonio Conte was the next permanent manager but, midway through his first season in charge, Oscar was attracted by the finances of the Chinese Super League.

Oscar's move to China

Chelsea would go on to win the Premier League under Conte but Oscar left for Shanghai in January for a reported £67 million, on £400,000-per-week. It made him one of the best-paid players in the world.

Despite numerous European club being interested in signing him, Oscar admitted that he thought about providing for his family, rather than his own career.

“China has incredible financial power and sometimes makes offers that players can’t refuse," he admitted.

Oscar did say that he'd be interested in returning to Europe to continue playing at the highest level but it's now been five-and-a-half years...

He's since been joined by the likes of Carlos Tevez, Hulk, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Marouane Fellaini, John Obi Mikel and Marko Arnautovic in China.

How has Oscar got on in China?

In total, Oscar has scored 52 goals in 175 appearances for Shanghai SIPG.

He helped the club win the Super League in 2018, scoring 12 goals during that league season, and the Chinese FA Super Cup in 2019.

However, he made headlines in 2017 when he was banned for eight matches for twice purposely kicking the ball into Guangzhou players.

But his move to China has cost his international career dearly, not adding to his 48 caps since leaving Europe.

Footage of his time in China shows that Oscar appeared a level above his opponents at times - and it's perhaps hardly surprising:

How much money has Oscar earned in China?

Oscar is being paid £400,000 per week for five-and-a-half years. When you consider endorsements, that's a ridiculous amount of money.

In wages alone, Oscar would have pocketed around £134 million! That's around four times more than what he would have earned if he had remained in Europe.

Can you really begrudge him moving to China?

What next for Oscar?

Oscar is now 31 and it seems his career in Europe is over. However, earlier this year he admitted that he'd be interested in returning to Chelsea.

In March, he said: "Of course, it’s a dream to come back to Chelsea because everyone knows the passion that I have for this club," he told Talksport. "It’s the same passion I have for Shanghai. It’s the two clubs I have played at for a long period. I have a lot of good memories at Chelsea and I also have a lot of good memories of Shanghai. But I’m still here and I still have dreams to play for this team."