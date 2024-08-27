Tennis fans attending the US Open this year are in for a shock at the bar prices, with their signature Honey Deuce cocktail serving up to a staggering $23.

The drink features vodka from the tournament’s long-standing Official Vodka partner, Grey Goose, along with lemonade, raspberry liqueur, crushed ice, and honeydew melon balls. Despite its iconic association with the Grand Slam, fans may well be left checking the grand total of their bar order with raised eyebrows.

During the 2023 US Open, the Honey Deuce cost $22 per drink, but has seen an increase of $1 to make it an astounding $23 for 2024. Fans perhaps anticipated the price increase, however, given the fact that in the 10 years between 2012 to 2022, the cocktail saw a 57% rocket in price.

While a seemingly steep expense, that hasn’t stopped ticket-holders from splurging in the past; in 2023 over 450,000 Honey Deuce’s were sold during the tournament. This made close to $10 million from the drink alone - a total which incredibly covers the prize money for both the men’s and women’s singles champions.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: 450,000 Honey Deuces were sold at the 2023 US Open, earning approximately $9.9 million.

Popularity for attending the US Open, however, remains at an anticipated all-time high, where a record attendance at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is expected, given attendance records were broken during this year’s qualifying alone. Ticket sales, which are up by 11% from the 2022 tournament, have proved ever-popular.

Other Drinks Available at the US Open

The Honey Deuce isn’t the only drink on the tournament’s cocktail menu - nor is it the only one to see a price increase. Maestro Dobel Tequila’s Ace Paloma suits those who aren’t a fan of vodka, which has also seen a $1 rise in price from $20 to $21.

Prices as such prove to put the spotlight on the US Open, which sees the Honey Deuce’s price set higher than Wimbledon’s iconic gin-based Pimms, sold at £11.95 per drink at the 2024 tournament - the equivalent of just over $15. While the Masters’ signature Crow’s Nest drink is sold for just $6.

Fans react to drinks prices at the US Open

Fans have made their thoughts known about the drink prices - with many perhaps surprisingly happy to delve into their pockets as part of the experience.

Cost of the Honey Deuce over the years Date Cost 2012 $14 2015 $15 2017 $16 2019 $18 2021 $20 2022 $22 2023 $23 2024 $24

“Yeah hit the wallet hard,” one fan said with an accompanying picture of a stack of cups. “Best drink at any event. Can’t wait to be hammering them in a couple of days,” said another. “Price is a little high, but at least you get the commemorative cup, which is actually pretty nice. Definitely the best cocktail I’ve had at a sporting event,” a third fan added.

Not everyone was in praise of the seemingly extortionate pricing, however. “Can’t think of a single thing that’s incredible about a $22, 12-ounce drink,” one person said, while others were quick to agree in pointing out how “expensive” it is.

After kicking off on Monday, the US Open is set to take centre stage up until the 8th of September.