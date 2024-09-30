The staggering amount of money Manchester United will have to pay to sack Erik ten Hag has been revealed to be £17.5m. The Dutch manager is living on a knife-edge at Old Trafford, with the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham over the weekend the latest disappointment in what has been a poor start to the season for the Red Devils.

While it is believed that Ten Hag still has the backing of the club's hierarchy, it has also been suggested that the 54-year-old has until the next international break to save his job. If things don't pick up, United will have to pay a fee that is more than they paid to bring Noussair Mazraoui to the Theatre of Dreams.

Sacking Ten Hag Will Cost United £17.5 million

The figure would've been much lower had the Dutchman been removed in the summer

According to the Daily Mail, who cite Richard Martin from Goal, it has been suggested that removing Ten Hag will cost United around £17.5m, thanks to the contract extension the manager was given following his FA Cup triumph. Explaining the situation on social media, Martin revealed that:

"Sacking Ten Hag in June would have cost United around £10m. Doing it now, after the one-year extension, will cost around £17.5m. That's around half the amount the club saved from making 250 employees redundant."

Having held talks with other managers prior to victory over arch-rivals Manchester City at Wembley in May, it was decided that Ten Hag was still the right man for the job and was handed an additional year to his deal, which is set to expire in 2026. United currently sit 12th in the Premier League table and have picked up just two wins from their opening six games. They will drop to 13th should Bournemouth defeat Southampton on Monday night.

Regarding the recent redundancies at the football club, it was revealed in June that INEOS had decided to cut 25% of the workforce at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag's proposed £17.5m payoff would be the second-most expensive in club history, behind Jose Mourinho in 2018 (19.6m).

Gareth Southgate Waiting For United Job

The former England boss has been linked with Everton

One of the favourites to potentially replace Ten Hag remains Gareth Southgate, who was believed to be highly thought of over the summer. England's packed schedule at Euro 2024 ultimately meant that the 54-year-old wasn't hired by the club, as they wanted their coach to be ready for pre-season.

It is understood that Southgate is still respected by key figures at the football club, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe. It was also revealed to GIVEMESPORT sources that the Englishman has not made himself available for the Everton job as he awaits a call from the Greater Manchester outfit.

The former Middlesbrough manager had been earmarked as a potential successor to Sean Dyche, who has also struggled at the start of this season. Everton have just one victory to their name this season, having previously thrown away 2–0 leads in successive fixtures.