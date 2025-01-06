Luke Littler capped off a remarkable 12 months on Friday by dominating Michael van Gerwen to claim the PDC World Darts Championship. The teenager, who is still 17 years old for another couple of weeks, raced out into a 4-0 lead and held his nerve to win 7-3 and claim the biggest prize in darts, along with a cheque for £500,000.

However, due to UK tax laws, 'The Nuke' would have to relinquish almost half of the prize money he earned from his historic victory to HMRC, losing just over £230,000. Even more remarkably, it means that Littler will have paid over £650,000 in tax on his career winnings to date.

Luke Littler's Prize Money & Tax Deductions

It's been a very big financial year for the teenager, both in and out