Highlights Luke Littler will see a significant portion of his £200,000 prize money from the PDC World Darts Championship go to taxes and other deductions.

A total of £76,203 will go to the taxman, with an additional £7,330 being paid in National Insurance, leaving Littler with just under £117,000.

Despite the tax implications, Littler's success has led to his inclusion in the Premier League Darts, where he will have more opportunities to earn money and compete against top players.

Darts sensation Luke Littler will see almost half of his £200,000 prize money head to the taxman after his breathtaking run to the final of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The 16-year-old accumulated a massive pay-day after his sensational run to the final of the biggest major in darts, captivating the country's attention along the way. Littler's historic run saw record viewership, for a non-football event on Sky Sports, tune in to see him face world number one Luke Humphries on Wednesday night in the final. His run included victories over the five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld and the 2018 world darts champion Rob Cross.

After his 7-4 loss to Humphries, Littler received a rather cool £200,000 for finishing runner-up, but since then, the Mirror Sport have provided some insight into just how much the darting superstar will need to pay in tax and other deductions. Sadly for the teenager, it's quite a substantial amount.

Luke Littler taxed heavily on World Darts Championship final earnings

£76,203 will go straight to the taxman

Speaking to an expert at investment platform Saxo, some £76,203 of Littler's £200,000 prize money will go to the taxman. Another £7,330 will be paid in National Insurance, therefore reducing his total earnings from the championship down to just under £117,000.

Andrew Mangion, head of tax product at Saxo, spoke to the Mirror Sport and said: "Everybody needs to pay tax, no matter their age, and under 18s have the same personal allowance as adults. Normally, children don’t work or if they do, their pay is generally under the tax-free allowance. In this case, it's rare for a teenager to come into so much money in one lump sum, and we would advise him to take professional financial advice on how to best act on this."

HMRC Press Office, meanwhile, tweeted a rather sarcastic comment on X which didn't go down well with fans, saying: "Big congrats to Luke on his fantastic run to the final. We can confirm the existence of income tax."

Luke Littler included in Premier League

Luke is one of eight to be included in this year's tournament

After yesterday's announcement, however, Littler will have plenty of opportunities over the upcoming season, and indeed in future years, to add to his prize money, having been selected for the Premier League Darts, which starts on the 1st of February in Cardiff.

Eight players will contest the 16-week series, which includes Littler's World Darts Championship final opponent Luke Humphries, as well as other notable players including Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, and Peter Wright.

Speaking to Sky Sports News about his inclusion, Littler said: "It's unbelievable. No more development tour. This is it. Playing in the Premier League and comfortably in the (world's top) 32. As soon as I came off the stage, did the media and saw the family, my manager pulled me aside and said 'Do you want to do it?' I said, 'Let's do it, it might not happen again'.

"I'll probably have to take a break maybe from a few ProTours, but I knew what was coming as soon as I said yes to the Premier League. This is just going to be an incredible experience."

The competition consists of 16 mini-tournaments in as many weeks in different European cities. Each week will begin with four quarter-finals in a knockout-style tournament which will lead to the winner of that night being crowned.