Antony's Manchester United nightmare is one step closer to coming to an end - temporarily, at least - as the Brazilian's loan move to Real Betis looks set to be completed after the 24-year-old travelled to Spain to finalise the deal. The former Ajax winger will join until the end of the season, with no option for a permanent transfer included.

Having joined United for £85 million in 2022, Antony has struggled to settle, and his consistently poor performances have led some to label him as the club's worst-ever signing. With a £200,000-per-week wage, it has now been revealed exactly how much the Red Devils will continue to pay him while he is in Seville.

United to Pay 16% of Antony's Wages

The percentage comes to £32,000 p/w

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, 5he La Liga side will cover 84% of Antony's wages, making him the highest earning player at the club with a salary of £168,000-per-week. However, the remaining 16%, amounting to £32,000, will be covered by the Premier League giants.

It was reported earlier this week that United had included a clause in the loan deal that would see Betis pay a penalty fee if Antony did not play a certain amount of games during the loan spell, but given the investment that the Seville-based outfit are putting into the deal, it seems likely that the winger will feature prominently in plans moving forward until the end of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony's weekly wage is worth more than 25% of the entire budget that Real Betis spends on its squad.

After scoring three goals in his first three Premier League appearances, Antony has only managed a further two in his last 59 games in the competition. He has failed to start a single game in the top flight this season, with all of his minutes coming off the substitutes' bench.

His move to Betis will see him try and help Los Verdiblancos climb up the La Liga table, where they currently sit 12th, but only five points behind Mallorca who occupy the UEFA Conference League qualification spot in sixth.