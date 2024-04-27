Highlights Adonai Mitchell fell to the 52nd overall pick in the NFL Draft, missing out on projected first-round earnings.

Draft position greatly affects rookie contract earnings, with total value slowly dropping as the draft goes on.

Mitchell will make $7,228,107 on his rookie contract.

Coming into the 2024 NFL Draft, Adonai Mitchell was expected to be taken in the first round of the draft.

The former Texas Longhorn was ranked at #24 on GIVEMESPORT's big board. Mitchell was also projected to be taken with the 20th overall pick in GIVEMESPORT's final mock draft. At the worst, most scouts projected Mitchell to be taken at the end of the first round.

Unfortunately for him, his name was not called on day one of the draft. Mitchell would end up being taken with the 52nd pick, towards the middle-end of the second round.

This is quite the fall, and it's very surprising that Mitchell was taken after receivers like Ricky Pearsall, Xavier Legette, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Keon Coleman, who were all projected to be taken after Mitchell.

As a result of this, Mitchell is unfortunately going to be losing out on some money from his rookie contract. The rookie wage scale can be a bit confusing, but it mostly depends on which round and selection the player was chosen in.

How Much Money Will Adonai Mitchell Lose Out On?

Mitchell's slide in the draft will cost him a decent amount

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to rookie contracts, they vary greatly depending on the round in which the player was drafted in. First-round picks logically get the highest contracts to begin their careers, with the most money going to the picks at the very top of the draft. From then on, it goes down as the rounds progress.

For example, this year's first overall pick, Caleb Williams, will make $39,487,938 over the first four years of his NFL career.

A player drafted in the middle of the round, like Byron Murphy II at the 16th overall pick, will make $16,083,744, which is a pretty steep decrease, but still a solid amount of money for a guy beginning his career. At the end of the first round, the 32nd pick, Xavier Legette, will make $10,074,561.

2024 Wide Receiver Rookie Contracts Player Overall Pick Rookie-Contract Earnings Marvin Harrison Jr. 4 $35,376,397 Malik Nabers 6 $29,209,073 Rome Odunze 9 $22,725,300 Brian Thomas Jr. 23 $14,344,243 Xavier Worthy 28 $13,156,284 Ricky Pearsall 31 $12,357,603 Xavier Legette, 32 $10,074,561 Keon Coleman 33 $9,995,490 Ladd McConkey 34 $9,916,420 Ja'Lynn Polk 37 $9,995,692 Adonai Mitchell 52 $7,228,107

Adonai Mitchell was taken with the 52nd overall pick, which falls in the bottom half of the second round. His rookie contract will total $7,228,107. It's a stark decline from what he would have made if selected in the first round, where most expected him to go.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: If Adonai Mitchell was the fifth receiver taken at the 28th overall pick instead of Xavier Worthy, he would have made $5,928,177 more on his rookie contract than he currently will as the 11th receiver selected at #52.

It's strange that Mitchell went as low as he did. On tape, and on paper, he was much better than most of the receivers selected ahead of him. However, there were some concerns that could have been the reason for his slide.

One NFC scout claimed he didn't interview well, and there was even a report that he didn't manage his diabetes well, which could cause him to be "rude and abrasive". There wasn't much stock behind these claims before the draft, but it could have been a reason for his slide.

At the end of the day, it was unfortunate for Mitchell that he slid as far as he did. He'll lose out on about $5-10 million on his rookie contract. If he succeeds in the NFL, he'll make much more money anyway, but his draft slide will hurt financially for the moment.

Source: Spotrac

All contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.