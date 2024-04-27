Highlights Cooper Dejean slid out of the first round of the NFL Draft, with the Philadelphia Eagles ending his slide at No. 40 overall.

The Eagles continued the youth movement on their defense by drafting Dejean after selecting Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell in the first round.

Dejean missed out on a fifth-year option and millions of dollars in salary due to his drop into the second round.

Iowa cornerback Cooper Dejean was widely expected to be a first round pick in this year's NFL Draft. In GIVEMESPORT's final mock draft, Dejean was projected to go to the Detroit Lions at pick No. 23 overall.

Sometimes, though, reality doesn't always live up to expectations. Dejean slid into the second day of the draft, slipping all the way to pick No. 40. Then, as they seem to so often do, the Philadelphia Eagles deftly moved around the draft board, trading up ten spots to select the versatile defensive back.

Dejean is the second straight cornerback the Eagles selected, following their pick of Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell with the 22nd pick in the first round. They surrendered picks No. 50, 53 and 161 in exchange for No. 40, 78, and 152, originally held by the Washington Commanders.

Dejean's pick continues the youth movement that's taken place on the Eagles' defense over the last few seasons. However, unlike his Toledo counterpart, Dejean missed out on a hefty paycheck by falling out of the first round.

Dejean Misses Out On Coveted 5th-Year Option

The Iowa CB fell about 12 spots below his consensus draft spot in mocks

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Dejean has prototypical size for a cornerback at 6'0½" and 200 pounds, and he moves exceptionally well for a player his stature.

His skill set is deep for a converted safety, and his best trait is his route recognition. Dejean isn't an elite man-coverage corner, but he deciphers routes well before their break and uses his vision to create excellent spacing between himself, receivers, and the ball. He should do an excellent job at avoiding penalties at the NFL level.

Dejean is unique as a prospect because of his tremendous returning skills. He can return kickoffs, though he's best at punt returns, where he's able to use his size and athleticism to force missed tackles in open space.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the last two seasons at the D1 level, Cooper Dejean is the only player to match or exceed each of these benchmarks: 80+ tackles, 5+ tackles for loss, 5+ interceptions, 10.0+ yard punt return average, 2+ defensive touchdowns, & 1+ return touchdowns. His versatility on defense and special teams is unparalleled in this year's class.

The reason someone with that profile fell out of the first round is because of the broken fibula Dejean suffered last November. For a defensive back that relies on his ability to close space at the top of routes, any questions about Dejean's explosiveness would naturally cause teams to lower their grade on him. Nevertheless, he appeared healthy after holding a private workout for interested teams in early April.

Dejean landed in a pretty cushiony situation in Philadelphia, who have a new defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio. Still, he lost out on a lot of money by slipping to Day Two of the draft.

Last year's No. 23 pick, wide receiver Jordan Addison, earned roughly $5 million more than last year's No. 40 overall pick (Isaiah Foskey). Even Myles Murphy, the 28th overall pick (roughly the average spot where Dejean was projected to go in expert mock drafts), got almost $4 million more than Foskey.

2023 Draft Pick Salaries Category Jordan Addison Myles Murphy Isaiah Foskey Pick No. 23 No. 28 No. 40 Years 4 4 4 Salary $13,731,739 $12,587,262 $8,734,721 Signing Bonus $6,986,720 $6,154,372 $3,352,524 5th-Year Option? Yes Yes No

Notably, all first-round draft picks have their entire salaries guaranteed. Foskey, on the other hand, only got the first three years of his rookie-scale deal guaranteed, worth $6,793,623.

If Dejean plays up to expectations in the NFL, he won't have to worry about missing out on ~$5 million now. The highest paid corner in the league - Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns - is making more than $20 million per year on his current five-year deal.

Still, for a player with Dejean's injury history, losing out on the fifth-year option and fully guaranteed salary isn't ideal. Perhaps he can use it as motivation to push him towards next-level success in the pros.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap information via Spotrac.