Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most recognisable figures in the world. Not only is he one of the greatest football players to have ever lived, but he's also become a major celebrity during his time in the game.

This means it comes as no shock to see the early success of his newly-created YouTube channel. The Al-Nassr forward is the highest-paid player in the wealthy Saudi Pro League, and already brings in eye-watering sums of money from advertising deals and various brands. He is set to add even more to his stream of income with the 'UR Cristiano' channel.

It was launched out of the blue and already has 19 videos uploaded for fans to watch. He's known for breaking records on the football pitch, but the 39-year-old can now boast the impressive accomplishment of being the fastest YouTube channel to hit one million subscribers, doing so in the length of a match (90 minutes).

The Money Involved

Ronaldo is set to make huge money from YouTube

Close

While it's unknown the exact amount of money Ronaldo has made from the social media platform already due to the ever-changing landscape of his videos, there's information out there to indicate the incredible sums he's bringing in. At the time of writing, the channel has over 14 million subscribers, and this figure is only set to continue rising at an astronomical rate.

A creator on YouTube can reportedly earn between $2 and $12 (£1.50 to £9) per 1,000 views on the platform, according to Thinkific. This translates to around $0.002 to $0.012 per single view. For every 1 million views, people on YouTube can expect to earn somewhere between $1200 and $6000 (£917 and £4600).

Already having tens of millions of views to his name, Ronaldo would be making a fortune before advertising rates are even considered. Advertisers pay a set rate to YouTube, with creators pocketing 45% and the platform itself earning the other 55%. All of his videos already have well over 1 million views each, meaning Ronaldo will be earning a significant cheque from advertising money alone.

Ronaldo Receives Golden Plaque

He earned the accolade in record time

CR7 posted a video to another of his successful social media profiles, this time his X account. It showed the Portuguese icon receiving a golden YouTube play button. These are awarded to channels on the site that surpass one million subscribers, a feat Ronaldo managed in less than two hours. This just adds to his already extensive collection of silverware from his time in football.

Not only was he delighted at the achievement, but his children could also be seen enjoying the moment in a heartwarming clip. Ronaldo added a message thanking the fans, which read: "Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!" It remains to be seen how often videos will be posted to the YouTube channel, but if the first day is anything to go by, fans can expect plenty of content involving the most popular footballer on the planet.