Legendary wrestling referee Mike Chioda has revealed the salary he earned as an official in the WWE, and it's pretty lucrative to say the least!

We all know that being a WWE referee must be a pretty tough job, however, with the salary that Mike Chioda has revealed he was paid, there may be a stack of applications heading the way of WWE HQ over the course of the next few days, weeks, and months!

Being a referee for the WWE must be taxing, both physically and mentally. No, you aren't taking as many bumps as the actual wrestlers, that much is obvious, but you are doing the same amount of travelling. You are going all over America and all over the world for large parts of the year, so you'd miss a lot due to work commitments.

Mike Chioda - the famous WWE referee

Chioda refereed in the WWE for a staggering 31 years before he was surprisingly released by the franchise in August 2020 due to budget cuts being made in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And to make his shock release after 31 years of service even more painful, Chioda received the heartbreaking news as he was recovering from a refereeing-induced injury, stating: "I was out on surgery. I was out hurt."

However, Chioda has since claimed that he does not hold major resentment against the franchise for his shocking release, revealing: "I was shocked more than bitter or whatever. It sucked that I got let go during a pandemic when everything was closed in our profession... we couldn't do anything for a while, that's why I started up with the podcast."

And a potential reason behind Chioda's lack of resentment towards the WWE for his sudden release during the pandemic may be something to do with his huge salary!

How much are you paid as a referee in WWE?

The refereeing veteran revealed to Ten Count that he was earning a huge $240,000 per year refereeing in the WWE.

"I was making really good money. I'll tell you straight out, I was making $240,000 a year... but I'd been there for 35 years at the time."

Therefore, it is worth noting that not every WWE referee will be on such a huge salary.

We are pretty sure that working with the WWE for over 30 years and earning this sort of salary has left Chioda in not too bad of a position following his release.

And despite his injuries, Chioda seemingly cannot get out of the ring, having made several appearances for AEW since his release from WWE.

The refereeing legend has previously stated that he would like to continue in the sport for a few more years, however, he has not signed any official contract since his release from WWE three years ago.