Being one of the greatest Premier League managers of all time, you'd expect to see quite the wage bill piled into the pockets of Manchester City's Pep Guardiola. Six Premier League titles and one Champions League doesn't come free, with the blue side of Manchester known for their spending sprees over the last decade or so.

His contract extension in November put to bed any noise surrounding his potential exit from the English game amid rumours that the Spaniard was looking to move into international football for a managerial role instead. Guardiola is having one of his toughest seasons in the hotseat this campaign, with City almost failing to reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League, something that would have been a career first for Pep.

The Manchester City boss is the highest paid manager in the Premier League, earning an incredible £20 million a year at the Etihad. His closest competitor comes in the form of Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, who earns an incomparable £13 million at the North London club.

Guardiola's Career

Each individual heavily involved in the sport of football recognises Guardiola as one of the greatest managers there has ever seen. He merged his successes as a player with tactical ingenuity in the dugout, having impressive managerial spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and now, Manchester City.

Guardiola boasts an impressive trophy cabinet which holds 12 league titles, three Champions Leagues, and four UEFA Super Cups. With money in football getting out of hand at an alarming rate, it's not a real surprise to see someone with this much talent securing almost £400,000 a week.

Many managers have taken inspiration from tactics used at the Etihad over the last nine years and Guardiola has flipped the philosophy of football on its head. He introduced inverted full-backs to the English top flight, and even experimented with centre-backs playing in midfield.

Current Salary

As well as being the longest serving manager in the Premier League, Guardiola is the top-earning man in the dugout this season. His current contract stands at £20 million per year which is due to expire in 2027.

He earns ten times more than Nuno Espírito Santo at Nottingham Forest, despite the Portuguese manager sitting six points above Manchester City in the middle of February. A poor campaign for Guardiola's men shouldn't overshadow his accomplishments in the game and City are still on course for a potential FA Cup trophy.

Breakdown of Pep Guardiola's Contract Time Salary Year £20 million Month £1.67 million Week £384,000 Day £54,800 Minute £3.80 Second £0.06

Contract Bonuses

On top of the set wage detailed out in a manager's contract, the document would include some extra bonuses linked to accomplishments or longevity. Guardiola's annual salary of £20 million is a base figure, with his knack for silverware only making this figure increase rapidly.

In total, he typically earns an additional £5 million in club bonuses, which takes his total wage bill to an absurd £25 million. These performance-based add-ons get ticked off the list near enough every season for a Guardiola side, and it would be interesting to find out how much City gave him following their historic treble in the 2022/23 season.

Although his lucrative contract seems not bad to regular folk, the truth is that modern-day managers rarely need this sort of money. The cash comes as a bonus, of course, but Guardiola sees the bigger picture in football.

Having been involved in the sport from the age of 10, he has grown to cherish his part in the game and regularly talks about his passion towards his job as a manager. His move to Manchester has only enhanced his love for football and he has admitted he will only give up when this love fades away.

