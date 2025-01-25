There is just one matchday remaining in this season’s Champions League. The current campaign saw the introduction of a new format to Europe’s most prestigious footballing competition. The traditional group stages that the Champions League was so known for have been abandoned in favour of a league table.

This new set-up means that, not only are there more teams in the competition, having expanded from 32 to 36, but that they all play eight games instead of six. Though there are still many questions about the new format, particularly as it is still in its infancy, there is a clear benefit for the smaller teams that compete, as it offers them the chance to earn more money on the continent.

With the play-off round set to commence in mid-February, just how much money have all of the teams in the Champions League made from the competition so far?

Top Earners in the Champions League Rank Team Income 1. Liverpool £83.1 million 2. Barcelona £73.6 million 3. Inter Milan £63.2 million 4. Bayern Munich £63.1 million 5. Arsenal £62 million 6. Paris Saint-Germain £61.9 million 7. Borussia Dortmund £60 million 8. Real Madrid £60 million 9. Manchester City £59.7 million 10. Atletico Madrid £57.9 million 11. Bayer Leverkusen £57.4 million 12. Juventus £55.1 million 13. Atalanta £52.8 million 14. AC Milan £51.1 million 15. Lille £50.6 million 16. Monaco £49 million 17. RB Leipzig £49 million 18. SL Benfica £44.9 million 19. Aston Villa £44.5 million 20. Feyenoord £44.5 million 21. Stade Brestois 29 £42.6 million 22. Club Brugge £40.6 million 23. PSV Eindhoven £39.5 million 24. Sporting Lisbon £39 million 25. Celtic £38.4 million 26. Stuttgart £36.2 million 27. RB Salzburg £35.3 million 28. Shakhtar Donetsk £34.2 million 29. Dinamo Zagreb £30.9 million 30. Bologna £27.3 million 31. Young Boys £25.4 million 32. Girona £24.9 million 33. Red Star Belgrade £23.9 million 34. Sparta Prague £23.2 million 35. Sturm Graz £20.8 million 36. Slovan Bratislava £18.2 million

36th-27th

Including Sparta Prague, Bologna and RB Salzburg

It should be relatively unsurprising that many of the teams that, in comparison to the elite, would be considered minnows, are near the bottom of an incomings list. Slovan Bratislava have generated the least money of any team in the competition at just over £18 million. They, alongside Strum Graz, Sparta Prague, Red Star Belgrade and Girona are the only teams to have made less than £25 million in the Champions League at this stage.

Despite having picked up no points in seven games, Swiss side Young Boys have earned just over £25 million, two million pounds behind Bologna, who stormed to European qualification last season. Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb have made just under £31 million in the competition so far, with Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Salzburg having earned roughly £4 million and £5 million more than Zagreb respectively.

26th-17th

Including Celtic, Brest and Aston Villa

Close

Of the 10 teams between 26th and 17th, only one side are not currently within the top 24 places of the Champions League table. RB Leipzig, who have won just one game from their seven played, are mathematically out of the competition yet despite that, they have earned £49 million, more than any other team in this bracket.

Less than £500,000 separates Benfica, Aston Villa and Feyenoord, who have all earned between £44 and £45 million. Stade Brestois and Club Brugge have both also crossed the £40 million threshold, just ahead of PSV and Sporting Lisbon. Below the Portuguese side are Celtic, who sit just ahead of Stuttgart in terms of earnings, the Germans having returned to the Champions League this season after over a decade of being away from the tournament.

16th-7th

Including AC Milan, Manchester City and Real Madrid