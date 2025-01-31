The league phase of the 2024/25 Europa League has come to an end, with teams finding out their fate. British clubs Manchester United, Tottenham and Rangers have all had stellar campaigns so far, and each secured a path to the Round of 16.
Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce required a win on the last matchday to scrape through to the playoff round. Lazio and Athletic Club finished above all other teams in the competition, but were they rewarded with sums of money that reflect the impressive nature of their on-pitch performances?
How Much Money Every Champions League Team Has Made in 2024/25 Competition
With the league phase of the newly-formatted competition now over, which Champions League sides have made the most money so far?
Well, Football Meets Data have crunched the numbers and figured out exactly how much money each team has generated from Europe's second-tier competition so far. There is, of course, an opportunity for these sums to change when the knockout rounds get underway in February.
|
Europa League Top Earners (2024/25)
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Income
|
1
|
Manchester United
|
£19m
|
2
|
Tottenham
|
£18.13m
|
3
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
£17.96m
|
4
|
Lazio
|
£17.95m
|
5
|
Lyon
|
£16.76m
|
6
|
Olympiacos
|
£16.08m
|
7
|
Ajax
|
£15.79m
|
8
|
AS Roma
|
£15.72m
|
9
|
Galatasaray
|
£15.19m
|
10
|
Rangers
|
£15.05m
|
11
|
FK Bodo/Glimt
|
£14.88m
|
12
|
Athletic Club
|
£14.63m
|
13
|
Real Sociedad
|
£14.26m
|
14
|
Slavia Prague
|
£13.98m
|
15
|
Porto
|
£13.8m
|
16
|
FC Midtjylland
|
£13.10m
|
17
|
AZ Alkmaar
|
£12.95m
|
18
|
Fenerbahce
|
£12.35m
|
19
|
SC Braga
|
£11.54m
|
20
|
PAOK
|
£11.35m
|
21
|
Dynamo Kyiv
|
£10.75m
|
22
|
Viktoria Plzen
|
£10.73m
|
23
|
Malmo FF
|
£10.65m
|
24
|
Hoffenheim
|
£10.25m
|
25
|
Ferencvaros
|
£10.25m
|
26
|
Qarabag
|
£10.16m
|
27
|
RSC Anderlecht
|
£9.42m
|
28
|
FC Twente
|
£9m
|
29
|
FC Steaua Bucharest
|
£9m
|
30
|
Besiktas
|
£8.96m
|
31
|
Union Saint-Gilloise
|
£7.95m
|
32
|
Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|
£7.71m
|
33
|
OGC Nice
|
£7.29m
|
34
|
IF Elfsborg
|
£6.92m
|
35
|
Ludogorets
|
£6.85m
|
36
|
FC RFS
|
£5.27m
36th - 27th
Including Besiktas and OGC Nice
Despite accumulating five points during the league phase of the tournament and finishing above four other teams, FC RFS have made the least amount of money in this year's competition. The Latvian side have raked in just over £5 million with Elfsborg and Ludogorets being the only other clubs not to hit the £7 million mark.
Qarabag - despite finishing rock bottom of the 36-team table - made in excess of £10 million. This means they've generated more profit from the competition than FC Twente (£9m) and Union Saint-Gilloise (£7.95m), who both qualified for the playoff round of the tournament.
26th - 17th
Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce feature
Jose Mourinho avoided elimination from European competition by a single goal as Fenerbahce scraped a 24th-place finish on the final matchday. That brought the Turkish outfit's income to a healthy £12.35 million. Steaua Bucharest, Ferencvaros and PAOK all finished above the Super Lig club but were rewarded with marginally smaller amounts of cash for doing so.
15 Best Football Managers of All Time [Ranked]
World Cup champions, tactical visionaries and a former shoe salesman make up some of the greatest managers in football history.
Hoffenheim and SC Braga will be disappointed to not even reach the playoff round, but the clubs will both be happy with the amount of money they made compared to better-performing teams. Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar face a playoff match to reach the Round of 16 but still made just shy of £13 million for the league phase alone.
16th - 7th
Rangers, Roma and Ajax miss out on top 6
Rangers secured a top-eight finish with a victory against Union Saint Gilloise at Ibrox Stadium. However, the Glasgow-based giants weren't rewarded with the same pay as the others to automatically advance to the last 16.
Ajax, Roma and Galatasaray are the other sides to earn more than £15 million, but all European teams were compensated with slightly better packages than Rangers. This is despite the Scottish Premiership juggernauts finishing above all three of those clubs.
Most Successful Clubs in World Football - Trophies and Honours
There are many highly decorated clubs in world football and the 23 sides to have amassed the most trophies have been listed.
Athletic Club can feel the hardest done by with their income from the Europa League to date. The Spaniards put in an almighty effort to finish second - behind Lazio on goal difference - but only brought in £14.63 million. Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt - who finished 9th - made slightly more than their Spanish counterparts.
6th - 1st
Manchester United and Tottenham the top earners
Manchester United and Tottenham made more money from the league phase than any other side. The Premier League giants were the only teams to bring in more than £18 million despite finishing below Lazio and Athletic Club.
Eintracht Frankfurt (£17.96m) made fractionally more than table-topping Lazio (£17.95m) after securing progression to the next round. Greek club Olympiakos had a fine initial stage of the competition, finishing 7th in the standings, and were handsomely rewarded with around £16 million.
Likewise, Lyon finished in the top eight and made just over £16 million. These clubs all have a chance to increase their earnings in the coming rounds after reaching the Round of 16 and avoiding the upcoming playoff round.
Data via Football Meets Data. Correct as of 31-01-25.