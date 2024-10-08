Key Takeaways Manchester City's legal victory exposes 13 other Premier League clubs in debt to their owners, risking breaching PSR regulations.

Everton leads the list owing £451m, while six clubs, including Manchester City, owe nothing to their shareholders.

Among the high debtors are Brighton at Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester and Bournemouth who owe in excess of £100m.

By convincing an independent commission that the Premier League's sponsorship rules are "unlawful," Manchester City have gained an advantage in their attempt to avoid punishment for their 115 financial fair play charges, while potentially jeopardising many other top-flight clubs, who now risk breaching profit and sustainability (PSR) regulations. On Monday, both Manchester City and the Premier League issued statements, with the football club claiming that 'abused it's dominant position,' while league officials reiterating that only a minor part of the APT Rules didn't comply with public law requirements.

While it has been reported that eight teams opposed the Cityzen's in their ATP battle, the findings have now left as many as 13 teams potentially in trouble with profit and sustainability regulations due to the debt they are in with their owners. In the wake of this The Times, using information provided by The Swiss Ramble, have created a table showcasing just how much each Premier League club owed their top brass at the end of the 2022/23 season, and it does not make good reading for one club who have already been handed a points deduction for breaking FFP laws.

2022-23 Premier League Shareholders Loans Table Rank Club Money Owed 1. Everton £451m 2. Brighton £373m 3. Arsenal £259m 4. Chelsea £146m 5. Leicester £132m 6. Bournemouth £115m 7. Liverpool £71m 8. Wolves £65m 9. Brentford £61m 10. Crystal Palace £38m 11. Nottingham Forest £23m 12. Aston Villa £10m 13. Fulham £1m 14. Southampton £0 15. Manchester City £0 16. Manchester United £0 17. Newcastle United £0 18. Tottenham Hotspur £0 19. West Ham United £0 20. Ipswich Town Unknown

Owe Nothing

Manchester City are among six clubs with a clean slate

It is unsurprising given their fight over the rules that City find themselves not at risk of danger based on the money that they owe to their shareholders. The champions are one of six clubs who don't owe a single penny back to the powers that be, with one of the others being local rivals Manchester United. The Red Devils were bought by the Glazer family in 2005 thanks to the use of a large loan, and the Americans have been routinely taking dividends out of the club ever since.

London clubs Tottenham and West Ham also find themselves scot-free of any money being owed to Daniel Levy or David Sullivan respectively. Newly promoted Southampton are also listed in the neutral category, as are Newcastle United. The Magpies have been embroiled in several different FFP controversies since the arrival of Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. In the summer, they were one of a number of clubs to have been involved in an 'early transfer window' in an attempt to balance the PSR books.

The only other anomaly on the list is Ipswich Town. In the original list, they were replaced by Leeds United, who were the only team competing in the Premier League during the 2022-23 season that are no longer in the top flight. At this time, Kieran McKenna had just guided Ipswich Town out of League One and into the Championship. Research has showed that overall, the Tractor Boys had a debt of £18.2 million, but it is unknown how much of that was owed to shareholders.

13-6

Bournemouth are the first team on the list to break the £100m mark

Based on the standings, Fulham find themselves the lowest team that do owe money to their shareholders, albeit just as little as £1 million. This could be recouped by selling some of their non-corporate season tickets in the new Riverside Stand, which were priced at an astonishing £3000 - more than £150 per home league match.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fulham's £3000 season tickets are the most expensive in the entire Premier League.

Just above them sit Aston Villa who are £10 million in the red. They could make that exact money back should they qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League. Things then begin to creep up slightly from that point, with Nottingham Forest, who were handed a points deduction last campaign, owing £23 million and Crystal Palace at closer to £40m.

Brentford and Wolves both surpass the £60 million mark, which then brings us to Liverpool, with FSG and co currently sitting £71 million out of pocket. Just missing out on the top five is Bournemouth, who were bought by American businessman Bill Foley back in 2022. The Cherries have since done well to sustain their place as a top flight club, but do owe the 79-year-old £115 million as a result.

5-1

Everton owe close to half a billion pounds

Former Premier League champions Leicester City won a battle with the Premier League over an alleged PSR break over a technicality. That technicality being that they had been relegated from the division during that period, therefore they were no longer at the whims of its regulations. However, they may not get so lucky in this case, especially if they fail to clear their £132m debt.

Chelsea's transfer activity since the arrival of Todd Boehly will mean seeing the Blues owe the American a vast amount of money is hardly a shock. If anything, some may raise eyebrows to the fact that it is only £146m he and Clearlake are waiting to get back. From West London to North London, as Arsenal finish in third, by quite some margin too. The Gunners may be as close to the Premier League title than they have been in two decades, but their owners are still missing £259m from their pockets, more than £100m more than Enzo Maresca's team.

Brighton could also find themselves in deep water following Manchester City's perceived legal victory, as the Seagulls are £373 million down on what they owe Tony Bloom.

Then there's Everton. Financial troubles have plagued the Toffees for a substantial period now, turning a once great football club into relegation candidates. The Merseysiders were handed two point deductions last season for failure to comply with FFP. However, their one saving grace could be the incoming of Dan Friedkin, who struck a deal to buy the 94% stake of beloathed owner Farhad Moshiri.