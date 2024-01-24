Highlights Luke Littler's rise in the world of darts has attracted millions of fans and he is set to compete in the 2024 Premier League Darts tournament.

Darts seemed to become the main focus of the sporting world over Christmas with its must-see PDC World Championship tournament, thanks in no small part to the meteoric rise of 16-year-old darting sensation Luke Littler.

Littler’s story grabbed the attention of sporting fans all around the world as people tuned in in their millions to watch the teenage wonderkid attempt to become the youngest world champion in darting history. Luke ‘The Nuke’ ultimately came up short, losing to Luke Humphries in a gripping final, but he has already done enough to attract more fans to the sport of darts and is sure to draw in a bumper crowd when he competes in the 2024 Premier League Darts tournament, starting next Thursday (the 1st of February).

All you need to know about the 2024 Premier League Darts

The 8 players in this year's tournament

In a strange twist of fate, Littler will meet Humphries in a replay of the World Championship final on the opening night of the tournament which kicks off in Cardiff on the 1st of February, as both men make their debuts in the competition.

Humphries and Littler will be joined in the tournament by seven-time champion Michael van Gerwen, as well as Michael Smith, Nathan Aspinall, Rob Cross, Peter Wright, and Gerwyn Price.

The players in the 2024 Premier League Darts Player Appearance in the Premier League Consecutive Streak Order of Merit Rank Previous Best Performance Luke Humphries 1st 1 1 Debut Michael van Gerwen 12th 12 2 Winner (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023) Michael Smith 7th 3 3 Runner-up (2018) Nathan Aspinall 4th 2 4 Runner-up (2020) Gerwyn Price 6th 3 5 Runner-up (2023) Rob Cross 5th 1 6 Runner-up (2019) Peter Wright 11th 11 8 Runner-up (2017) Luke Littler 1st 1 31 Debut

How does the Premier League Darts work?

With a lot of newcomers expected to tune in to this year’s Premier League campaign, it might be wise to cover the format of the competition. Beginning with the league stage, the eight competitors will face off in a knockout-style tournament once a week over a 16-week period, competing on Thursday evenings. The winner of each match is the player who is the first to win six legs.

Each night’s mini-tournament starts with a quarter-final, and is then followed by a semi-final and final format, with players awarded points depending on their performances. Are you following me so far?

These points will determine the league table standings with the top four players at the end of the league stage on the 16th of May, then progressing to the play-offs to decide the champion of the Premier League. Simple, right?

Last year’s tournament was won by Michael van Gerwen, who defeated Gerwyn Price in the final to claim his record-breaking seventh title, breaking the record set by Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor, who had previously won the tournament on six separate occasions.

But ‘Mighty Mike’ faces stiff competition in his chase for his eighth Premier League title from the likes of Humphries, currently ranked number one in the PDC Order of Merit, and Littler, who recently defeated the Dutchman in the Bahrain Darts Masters tournament to claim his first ever senior darts title.

The prize money up for grabs

Luke Littler, who only turned 17 this past Sunday on the 21st of January, has already bagged £220,000 this year after earning £200,000 for finishing as runner-up in the PDC World Championships, before banking the top prize of £20,000 for his Bahrain Masters victory.

The teenage darting prodigy will be looking to add to his new-found wealth during the upcoming Premier League campaign with £10,000 up for grabs for each night’s winner and a massive £275,000 going to the overall winner of the tournament. In fact, just for taking part in the tournament, Littler will earn himself £60,000.

2024 Premier League Darts Prize Money Stage Prize Money Winner £275,000 Runner-up £125,000 Semi-finalist £85,000 5th place £75,000 6th place £70,000 7th place £65,000 8th place £60,000 Weekly winner bonus (x16) £10,000 Total £1,000,000 All stats taken from Wikipedia

As previously stated, this year’s Premier League kicks off on the 1st of February in Cardiff, Wales and will then see the players tour around the UK, Ireland, and parts of Europe before meeting for the final play-offs at London’s 02 Arena on the 23rd of May.