Highlights Luke Littler, a 16-year-old darts player, is making waves in the World Darts Championship, even reaching the semi-finals.

By making it this far, Littler has already secured a guaranteed £100,000 and could potentially earn up to £500,000 by becoming the champion.

Littler is confident in his abilities and believes he has a good chance of winning, despite being a newcomer in the competition. He doesn't expect to be selected for the Premier League of Darts, but is grateful for his experience in the tournament.

Luke Littler is the man that everyone is talking about right now. 16 years of age and competing against the best darts players on the planet in the World Darts Championship. Tonight, Littler faces 2018 World Champion Rob Cross in the semi-final as he continues his bid to become the youngest ever darts World Champion.

The teenage sensation has pocketed a guaranteed £100,000 by reaching the semi-finals, however, he could earn up to £500,000 by the end of tomorrow night, as the runner-up earns £200,000 and the winner gets a massive £500,000.

Luke Littler's journey at the Ally Pally so far

Littler entered the World Darts Championship ranked 164 in the world and as World Youth Champion. The teenager was impressive in the first round as he beat Christian Kist 3-0, winning £7,500 in the process. He then followed that up with a 3-1 win over UK Open winner Andrew Gilding in the second round, taking home a very impressive £15,000.

In the last 32, Littler beat Canadian Matt Campbell 4-1 with another incredible display, that earning him £25,000. In the last 16, he defeated darts legend and five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld 4-1, pocketing a remarkable £35,000. In the quarter-finals on New Year's Day, Littler breezed past Brendan Dolan, the man who put former world champion Gerwyn Price out of the tournament, 5-1 to become the youngest World Championship semi-finalist in history, winning himself a further £50,000 as well!

PDC Darts World Championship prize money breakdown Winner £500,000 Runner-Up £200,000 Semi-Final £100,000 Quarter-Final £50,000 Fourth Round £35,000 Third Round £25,000 Second Round £15,000 First Round £7,500 All figures taken from PaddyPower

Luke Littler believes he can go all the way

Littler believes he can become the youngest winner in World Championship history, saying after his 5-1 win over Dolan: "I think I've got into the top 64 with the prize money I've already got, but I never would have thought about getting to the semis on my debut.

"I've felt confident ever since the Christian Kist game when I hit the 106, and I've gone back-to-back ton-plus averages, but I think it's more about the doubles, especially in the set play. I would have thought I'd be playing Gezzy [Gerwyn Price] or [Gary] Anderson, but it wasn't to be. Brendan was just another opponent in my way. I've brushed him aside now and into the semi-finals.

"Cross came back really well today [from 4-0 down to win 5-4 against Chris Dobey] and I don't want to jinx it, but every game I've played I've gone two sets up or one set up. I'm good at getting off the mark quickly.

"As soon as I hit the winning double, Brendan said 'well done, you can go all the way'. Same with Raymond. I know I've got the ability to go all the way, but if it's not meant to be, then it's not meant to be. Whatever Luke Littler turns up, then it is what it is. I know I've got a good chance and a good feeling I can go all the way. I didn't like waking up at 8am this morning, so I'm glad I can play in the evening! I've got the experience and even more experience now, so I can go all the way."

Littler then responded to a question about whether he expects to be in the Premier League of Darts or not, stating: "I have seen what the Premier League does, like Monday, Tuesday I'd be playing Pro Tours, Wednesday a Euro Tour qualifier, Premier League on a Thursday, then a Euro event at the weekend. I think the PDC will keep me out of it, it will be brutal like everybody said. If I do get picked, I do, if I don't, then I am not expecting it. I didn't expect to get to the semi-finals, look at some of the other pros, this is my first major, they deserve it more than me."