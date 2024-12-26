Oleksandr Usyk secured a second victory over Tyson Fury last weekend in Saudi Arabia, retaining his WBA, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles in the process.

The Ukrainian outpointed his rival via unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards, much to the disappointment of the Gypsy King, who believed he had done enough to gain the victory this time, having also lost in their previous encounter in May. And, win or lose, both fighters were set to see their bank balances bolstered handsomely just in time for Christmas, but it was the champion who took home the larger sum of money this time around.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Confirmed Earnings

The Ukrainian took home more than his opponent this time around