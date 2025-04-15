After years of heartbreak at Augusta, Rory McIlroy finally completed golf’s career Grand Slam by winning the 2025 Masters in a dramatic playoff against Justin Rose. The coveted Green Jacket now joins his US Open, PGA Championship, and Open Championship titles, cementing the Northern Irishman’s place among the sport’s all-time greats.

Broadcast to millions around the world, McIlroy’s triumph resonated far beyond Augusta National and marked the culmination of a long journey defined by persistence and growth. His victory on one of golf’s most storied stages was not only a personal triumph, but also a significant moment in the history of the game.

Rory McIlroy's Earnings From 2025 Masters Victory

The Northern Irishman will have to pay a hefty tax bill